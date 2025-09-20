Mumbai: Passengers Board Cordelia Cruise From Newly Inaugurated International Cruise Terminal By PM Narendra Modi | VIDEO | Screengrab|X|@ANI

Mumbai: Passengers arrived to board the Cordelia Cruise via the newly inaugurated International Cruise Terminal in Mumbai on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) at Indira Dock earlier in the day.

The inauguration took place as part of the ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ event held in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. During the event, PM Modi unveiled and laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore. Of this, more than Rs 7,870 crore has been allocated to maritime sector initiatives across the country.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Passengers arrive to board the Cordellia Cruise via the International Cruise Terminal, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/GWdfW21i9v — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

#WATCH | Bhavnagar, Gujarat | PM Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore, including 'Samudra Se Samriddhi'



(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/mu6eZ6lGDO — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

In a video shared from the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT), multiple passengers can be seen boarding the Cordelia Cruise at the newly launched terminal in Mumbai, marking the beginning of operations at the state-of-the-art facility.

Key Features of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal

Spanning an impressive 415,000 square feet, the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal ranks among the largest in Asia, with the capacity to dock up to five cruise ships at the same time. Equipped with 72 immigration counters, the terminal is designed to ensure a smooth and efficient transit experience for travellers. It also includes parking facilities for around 300 vehicles.

The terminal’s architecture blends coastal elements with modern luxury. Visitors are welcomed into a lobby offering sweeping views of the sea, with interiors featuring wave-like ceiling designs and marine-inspired décor.

PHOTO | Mumbai: PM Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal on September 20, marking a new era for modern cruise travel in the city.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/BaZ6VHrpei — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

The seating includes blue benches paired with vibrant orange and red chairs, all enhanced by dynamic lighting that gives the space an energetic and contemporary feel. A massive LED screen adorns the exterior, adding a high-tech touch to the terminal’s futuristic design.

Authorities have stated that the terminal is built to handle millions of passengers annually, establishing it as both a key entry point and a travel destination for domestic and international tourists. With its emphasis on both style and functionality, the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal aims to transform the cruise travel experience in India.

