 Mumbai: Passengers Board Cordelia Cruise From Newly Inaugurated International Cruise Terminal By PM Narendra Modi | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Passengers Board Cordelia Cruise From Newly Inaugurated International Cruise Terminal By PM Narendra Modi | VIDEO

Mumbai: Passengers Board Cordelia Cruise From Newly Inaugurated International Cruise Terminal By PM Narendra Modi | VIDEO

Passengers boarded the Cordelia Cruise from the newly inaugurated Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the terminal earlier in the day during the ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ event in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Passengers Board Cordelia Cruise From Newly Inaugurated International Cruise Terminal By PM Narendra Modi | VIDEO | Screengrab|X|@ANI

Mumbai: Passengers arrived to board the Cordelia Cruise via the newly inaugurated International Cruise Terminal in Mumbai on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) at Indira Dock earlier in the day.

The inauguration took place as part of the ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ event held in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. During the event, PM Modi unveiled and laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore. Of this, more than Rs 7,870 crore has been allocated to maritime sector initiatives across the country.

Watch Video:

In a video shared from the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT), multiple passengers can be seen boarding the Cordelia Cruise at the newly launched terminal in Mumbai, marking the beginning of operations at the state-of-the-art facility.

FPJ Shorts
Zubeen Garg Death: Shopkeeper In Assam Arrested For Not Closing His Store After The Singer's Demise? Watch Viral Video
Zubeen Garg Death: Shopkeeper In Assam Arrested For Not Closing His Store After The Singer's Demise? Watch Viral Video
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full Support To Victims
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full Support To Victims
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Preferring Guns Over Books
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Preferring Guns Over Books
Uttar Pradesh Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Obscene Remarks & Classroom Misconduct
Uttar Pradesh Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Obscene Remarks & Classroom Misconduct

Key Features of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal

Spanning an impressive 415,000 square feet, the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal ranks among the largest in Asia, with the capacity to dock up to five cruise ships at the same time. Equipped with 72 immigration counters, the terminal is designed to ensure a smooth and efficient transit experience for travellers. It also includes parking facilities for around 300 vehicles.

The terminal’s architecture blends coastal elements with modern luxury. Visitors are welcomed into a lobby offering sweeping views of the sea, with interiors featuring wave-like ceiling designs and marine-inspired décor.

The seating includes blue benches paired with vibrant orange and red chairs, all enhanced by dynamic lighting that gives the space an energetic and contemporary feel. A massive LED screen adorns the exterior, adding a high-tech touch to the terminal’s futuristic design.

Authorities have stated that the terminal is built to handle millions of passengers annually, establishing it as both a key entry point and a travel destination for domestic and international tourists. With its emphasis on both style and functionality, the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal aims to transform the cruise travel experience in India.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Passengers Board Cordelia Cruise From Newly Inaugurated International Cruise Terminal By PM...

Mumbai: Passengers Board Cordelia Cruise From Newly Inaugurated International Cruise Terminal By PM...

Mumbai News: Indian Coast Guard Conducts Beach Cleanship Drive At Girgaon Chowpatty And Juhu On...

Mumbai News: Indian Coast Guard Conducts Beach Cleanship Drive At Girgaon Chowpatty And Juhu On...

Mumbai: Man Booked For Harassing Company Director On LinkedIn Over 2 Years Using Multiple Social...

Mumbai: Man Booked For Harassing Company Director On LinkedIn Over 2 Years Using Multiple Social...

Mumbai Metro 4 Progress Update: Trial Runs On Thane’s Cadbury Junction–Gaimukh Stretch Begin...

Mumbai Metro 4 Progress Update: Trial Runs On Thane’s Cadbury Junction–Gaimukh Stretch Begin...

Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra

Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra