Accept farmers demand on MSP, movement won't end without it: Varun Gandhi to PM Indore adjudged India's cleanest city for 5th time in a row by Union government takingIndia reports 10,302 new cases, 11,787 recoveries & 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 04:15 PM IST

No positive evidence to show Aryan Khan, 2 others conspired to commit drug-related offences: HC

The Bombay High Court, in its detailed order granting bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two others in the drugs-on-cruise case, has said that prima facie it has not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre had on October 28 granted bail to Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and a fashion model Munmun Dhamecha in the case on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each. A detailed copy of the order was made available on Saturday.

20 November 2021 03:05 PM IST

Maha got 'freedom' from BJP 2 years ago: Sanjay Raut

