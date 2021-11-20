Hardly any positive evidence on record to convince that all accused with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act. Investigation till this date suggests that Applicants 1 & 2 were travelling independent of Applicant 3 & there was no meeting of minds on the issue: Bombay HC— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021
No positive evidence to show Aryan Khan, 2 others conspired to commit drug-related offences: HC
The Bombay High Court, in its detailed order granting bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two others in the drugs-on-cruise case, has said that prima facie it has not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence.
A single bench of Justice N W Sambre had on October 28 granted bail to Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and a fashion model Munmun Dhamecha in the case on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each. A detailed copy of the order was made available on Saturday.
Maha got 'freedom' from BJP 2 years ago: Sanjay Raut
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)