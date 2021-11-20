Maharashtra signs MoUs with proposed investment of Rs 15,260 crore

The state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation on Saturday at Dubai Expo signed 26 MoUs with investment of Rs 15,260 crore with employment for 10,216. These MoUs were for investments in auto and auto components, logistics, oxygen manufacturing, electric vehicles, textiles, data center, pharmaceutical, biofuel, oil and gas. The investors are from Japan, Singapore, Sweden, Korea, Germany, Italy and India. The MIDC has inked MoUs of about Rs 2 lakh crore since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power in November 2019. Industry Minister Subhash Desai is leading a delegation at Dubai Expo.

Desai said the list of investors included Mitsubishi Belting, Reliance Life Sciences, Indian Oil Corporation, Caravan Logistics, Kinetic Green Energy, Glenmark Life Sciences, Altas Copco, Hyosung, TDK Corporation, Marqardt and Capitaland.

Desai said Maharashtra proposes to become a trillion dollar economy and it will play a major role in India’s growth story by attracting domestic and foreign direct investments even during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘’Maharashtra is the favoured destination for investments. The government has taken a slew of decisions including clearances and approvals given at one platform,’’ he noted.

Meanwhile, Desai, who is accompanied by the minister of state for industry Aditi Tatkare, Industry Secretary Baldev Singh, Industry Commissioner Harshdeep Kamble and MIDC CEO P Anbalagan, met the representatives of the UAE based Tabreed which is a leading international district cooling developer providing cost and energy effective cooling solution. Further, the minister also held talks with representatives of the American transportation technology company Virgin Hyperloop.

