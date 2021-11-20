Mumbai: MSRTC incurs loss of Rs 279 crores due to strike; 2900 employees suspended, 638 terminated so far

Amid the ongoing strike by employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the corporation's vice chairman Shekhar Channe on Saturday said that more than 7000 employees are back to work as of now. MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding merger of the undertaking with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security.

According to news agency ANI, the chairman further informed that so far 2900 employees have been suspended and 638 have been terminated. The MSRTC from October 27 to November 20 has faced a loss of Rs 279 crore due to the strike.

"We are looking out for way to get this strike over soon," the chairman added.

More than 7000 employees are back to work as of now. 2900 employees have been suspended and 638 have been terminated. From Oct 27 to today Rs 279 crores losses were incurred. We are looking out for way to get this strike over soon: Shekhar Channe, Vice Chairman MSRTC pic.twitter.com/sYzQ6gm0IK — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

According to an official, notices were sent to 2,296 daily wage workers and the services of 238 have been terminated in the first phase, and further action will follow. "Earlier this week, a total of 2,296 of 2,584 daily wage workers were served notices asking them to join duty within 24 hours, but only 32 reported to work. We have also suspended 297 employees on Friday, taking the total number who have faced this action to 2,776," he informed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Friday admitted that privatisation of the loss-making MSRTC is one of the options being discussed but not on the table at present. He said the government has to explore multiple options as the striking unions have not yet called off the strike despite repeated appeals for talks.

Operations in 250 MSRTC bus depots are shut since November 9 due to the agitation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 09:18 PM IST