e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Accept farmers demand on MSP, movement won't end without it: Varun Gandhi to PM Indore adjudged India's cleanest city for 5th time in a row by Union government takingIndia reports 10,302 new cases, 11,787 recoveries & 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:09 PM IST

MSRTC stir: Services of 238 daily wage workers terminated, 297 employees suspended

PTI
Representative Image | FIle

Representative Image | FIle

Advertisement

The services of 238 daily wage workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were terminated and 297 employees suspended on Friday in view of the stir in the state's premier public transport undertaking, an official said.

Notices were sent to 2,296 daily wage workers and the services of 238 have been terminated in the first phase, and further action will follow, he said.

"Earlier this week, a total of 2,296 of 2,584 daily wage workers were served notices asking them to join duty within 24 hours, but only 32 reported to work. We have also suspended 297 employees on Friday, taking the total number who have faced this action to 2,776," he informed.

MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding merger of the undertaking with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security.

Operations in 250 MSRTC bus depots are shut since November 9 due to the agitation.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: BEST to add 200 AC buses to its fleet; 1435 buses out of 3415 now offer cool comfort Mumbai: BEST to add 200 AC buses to its fleet; 1435 buses out of 3415 now offer cool comfort
Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:09 PM IST
Advertisement