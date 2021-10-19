Thackeray-Pawar meeting: Maharashtra govt trying to protect scamsters, says BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

Former Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday slammed the Maharashtra government alleging that the government is trying to protect the interests of the 'scamsters' in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said, "In the recent meeting held between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, they are trying to find out ways to protect scamsters. Two dozen ministers in their cabinet are involved in scams. Agencies are trying to investigate. Thackeray and Pawar ji are trying to find out a formula on how to protect them." Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, among other leaders, met at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Monday to discuss issues related to farmers and COVID relaxations.