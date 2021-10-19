COVID-19: Maharashtra restaurants and hotels to remain open till 12 am from today

In keeping with the festive cheer, the Maharashtra government has decided to extend timings of shops and restaurants in order to avoid over crowding during festivals. An order was issued on Tuesday by the state government.

The state disaster management authority gave final green signal to allow shops to operate till 11 pm and restaurants till 12 am in Maharashtra. Under the present rules, shops and restaurants are allowed to operate till 10 pm.

However, local district disaster management authority can restrict the timings in their accordance. "Local DDMA may restrict these timings further if so deemed fit due to any local requirements but shall not relax it further without the consent of SDMA," reads the order signed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery held a meeting with the Covid task force on Monday, where the decision to extend timings of restaurants and shops was taken amid flattening of the Covid curve.



"After meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Covid task force, it has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. It has also been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd Oct, amusement parks can be operated except water rides," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The government has already allowed reopening of cinema halls and drama theatres from Friday by strictly adhering to the Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 18 has vaccinated 6,31,934 in 4,931 sessions. According to data released by the government, Maharashtra as of 7am on October 19 inoculated 9,20,66,520 people.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,485 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count in more than 17 months, and 27 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,93,182 and the toll to 1,39,816, while more than 2,000 patients recovered from the disease, a health department official said. No fresh cases were reported in a dozen districts.

