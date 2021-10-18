Good News Maharashtra: Amusement parks to reopen from Oct 22; timings of restaurants and shops to be extended

In a good news, the amusement parks in Maharashtra will reopen from October 22 sans water rides. Also, the operation timings of restaurants and shops will be extended. This was decided after a meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and COVID-19 Task Force.

"After meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Covid task force, it has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. It has also been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd Oct, amusement parks can be operated except water rides," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Besides, the issue of vaccination to children was also discussed in the meeting. The CM has instructed the Health Department to be in touch with the Central government and plan for the vaccination drive once a decision is taken in this regard.

Speaking at the meeting, Thackeray said, "We are slowly easing the restrictions and the number of patients seems to be declining. We are also reopening cinema halls and theaters from October 22. There is a constant demand for extension of restaurants and shops. Therefore, direction to prepare guidelines for extending their hours has been given," he said.

"Although the second COVID-19 wave has subsided, the danger of the third wave is still there and it is very important to wear masks, keep a safe distance and keep your hands clean," Thackeray added.

