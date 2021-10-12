Mumbai: Latest updates

The total coal stock of 8 power generation plants of .@connectMSPGCL as on October 11 increased to 217571 tonnes. The coal stock ranges between 0.28 days and 1.88 days with these plants— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) October 12, 2021
A 65-year-old worker was killed after he was pulled into a machine at a mattress factory in Yashodhara Nagar area here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.
A case has been registered against five Shiv Sena workers, who were protesting against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, for allegedly beating auto-rickshaw drivers in Thane for plying during Maharashtra Bandh.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Monday met senior officials of Mumbai Police and complained to them about being followed by cops in the past few days.
However, the NCB officials refused to divulge more information about it as the matter is 'sensitive' according to them.
