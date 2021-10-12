e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:33 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Energy minister Nitin Raut address press conference today on present status of coal and power supply

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra government releases SOPs for cinema theatres; 50% occupancy permitted; food and drinks won’t be allowed inside the screens

Drugs on cruise matter | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri for questioning today. He was earlier called for questioning on Saturday and was quizzed for 8 hours. NCB has also called two Delhi-based organisers of the party on the cruise.

Energy minister Nitin Raut address press conference at 4 pm today on present status of coal and power supply in Maharashtra

Maha: A 65-year-old worker got pulled into machine at factory, dies

A 65-year-old worker was killed after he was pulled into a machine at a mattress factory in Yashodhara Nagar area here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Maha chief secretary to regularly review national and state highway projects for speedy completion: CM

Maharashtra bandh: 5 Shiv Sena workers booked for beating auto-drivers

A case has been registered against five Shiv Sena workers, who were protesting against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, for allegedly beating auto-rickshaw drivers in Thane for plying during Maharashtra Bandh.

Thane Disaster Cell rescue Himalayan pointer cat of Marathi actor Gauri Kulkarni
NCB officials meet Mumbai Police officials, complain being followed by cops

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Monday met senior officials of Mumbai Police and complained to them about being followed by cops in the past few days.

However, the NCB officials refused to divulge more information about it as the matter is 'sensitive' according to them.

(With inputs from agencies)

