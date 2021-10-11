Thane Disaster Cell rescue Himalayan pointer cat of Marathi actor Gauri Kulkarni

Thane: An 18 months old female Himalayan pointer breed cat of Marathi actor Gauri Kulkarni was rescued by the Regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation. The cat got stuck in the parapet of the 5th floor of the high rise. The RDMC team lured the cat with a biscuit and called her nearer and caught her to rescue her.

The cat belongs to Gauri Kulkarni, a Marathi actress, and model. She is famous for playing the role of Gauri Karlhanis in the TV show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Gauri who resides on the fifth floor says, "I was sleeping and my neighbors saw the cat stuck in-between the two windows of 4th floor and 5th floor i.e parapet. After they informed me, I saw the cat stuck and was shocked as to how she could reach there. We tried rescuing her, but he was going back. So instead of wasting time, I contact the fire brigade for help," added Gauri.

"It was around 12:30 pm on Monday when the fire brigade received the call. The fire brigade informed us and a team of 8 members from RDMC reached the spot within 20 minutes. The team tried different attempts. But one of our team members lured her with a biscuit and treats and after she came near, we caught her neck and pulled her up. By 1:30 pm it was rescued and handed over to Kulkarni," said Santosh Kadam, head of the Regional disaster management cell of TMC.

Gauri who was scared of her cat being lost appreciated the efforts of the RDMC staff who reached the spot within 20 mins. "The rescue team first tried using a rope. But it was not helping to catch her in it. However, they showed her treats of biscuit and after she came ahead Nitesh Kadam one of the rescuers caught her neck and pulled her up," she added.

Gauri further added, "The service the rescue team is providing is great and effortless. I have never seen somebody responding this quickly that too with quick work. Also, great people are working in the team. They are kind enough to do their job. I and my mishty are thankful to them," added Gauri.

Gauri who is very much active on Instagram had also posted a story with the picture of the cat stuck at the parapet. She has around 1.45 lakh followers on Instagram. Gauri had also clicked a group picture with the team that rescued the cat to appreciate their work.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:18 PM IST