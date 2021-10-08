e-Paper Get App

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail hearing at 12.30 pm. The trio is likely to be present in court 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:53 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Airlines appeal to passengers to report early amidst chaos at airport

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Sachin Haralkar

08 October 2021 11:53 AM IST

NCB superintendent booked and arrested by police in sexual harassment case

08 October 2021 11:53 AM IST

Airlines appeal to passengers to report early amidst chaos at airport

Watch video: Chaos at Mumbai airport, passengers miss flights due to long queues - Here's what CSMIA...
08 October 2021 11:53 AM IST

Visuals from accident spot at new Ghatkopar bridge on Eastern Express Highway

08 October 2021 11:02 AM IST

Pune: One held with 6 kg Charas by rural police on Goa-bound bus

The team of Pune rural Police has arrested one person and seized 6 kg charas from a Goa bound bus in Pune district, said Dhananjay Patil, SDPO of Police of Bhor Sub-Division.

08 October 2021 10:43 AM IST

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai on Wednesday seized 25 Kg heroin worth Rs 125 crores from a container at Nhava Sheva Port. One business has been arrested and sent to custody till October 11: DRI

08 October 2021 10:43 AM IST

4,71,063 vaccinated in 4,202 sessions on October 7; cumulative tally reaches 8,56,70,431

08 October 2021 10:23 AM IST

Mumbai: Thackrey govt has forgotten their Hindutva, says BJP MLA Ram Kadam

Thackrey govt has forgotten their Hindutva: BJP MLA Ram Kadam

08 October 2021 10:23 AM IST

Mumbai cruise drug bust case: NCB to oppose Aryan Khan’s bail plea in court today

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will reportedly oppose the bail plea by Aryan Khan in today's scheduled hearing.

As per the report by India Today, the Mumbai court will decide on Aryan Khan's bail plea at 11 am today.

08 October 2021 10:23 AM IST

Thane district logs 267 new COVID-19 cases, zero death

With the addition of 267 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,61,128, an official said here on Friday.

As no fresh death due to the virus was reported in the district, the fatality count remained unchanged at 11,427, he said.

Free Press Journal