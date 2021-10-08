#ImportantUpdate: Due to Security Hold Area congestion at Terminal T2 Mumbai Airport, we recommend our customers to report early for check-in to avoid any inconvenience.— Vistara (@airvistara) October 8, 2021
The team of Pune rural Police has arrested one person and seized 6 kg charas from a Goa bound bus in Pune district, said Dhananjay Patil, SDPO of Police of Bhor Sub-Division.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will reportedly oppose the bail plea by Aryan Khan in today's scheduled hearing.
As per the report by India Today, the Mumbai court will decide on Aryan Khan's bail plea at 11 am today.
With the addition of 267 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,61,128, an official said here on Friday.
As no fresh death due to the virus was reported in the district, the fatality count remained unchanged at 11,427, he said.
(With agency inputs)
