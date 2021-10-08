e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:40 AM IST

Watch video: Chaos at Mumbai airport, passengers miss flights due to long queues - Here's what CSMIA has to say

Meanwhile, airlines also appealed their passengers to reach the airport earlier to avoid any incovinience.
FPJ Web Desk
Watch video: Chaos at Mumbai airport, passengers miss flights due to long queues - Here's what CSMIA has to say | Twitter

Several passengers missed their flights due to the heavy festive rush at Mumbai Airport T2 this morning. Many of them took to Twitter and other social media platforms and posted pictures and videos from the airport.

Meanwhile, CSMIA Spokesperson has said that with the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at CSMIA this morning.

"Similar experiences have also been witnessed in other city airports of the country. Further owing to recent intelligence reports received by stakeholders and threats at another airport in the state, security measures have been further enhanced at CSMIA. The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and our endeavour is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects. CSMIA airport has deployed additional staff for a quicker turnaround at all the security checkpoints for a smoother passenger experience," he added.

The statement by the CSMIA further said, "Additionally, CSMIA is following all the COVID-19 protocols laid down by the Government to ensure a smoother transition. CSMIA regrets the inconvenience caused to any passengers and is offering them all the support required."

In keeping with the growing increase of passenger traffic and to ensure a seamless service experience, CSMIA said that it has planned to open Terminal 1 operations from 20th October 2021.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:40 AM IST
