NCP can go to court, its allegations against NCB are baseless, says Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh

Responding to Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) allegations regarding NCB's raid on Cordelia cruise ship, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh on Wednesday said that that the party could go to court for justice, that the NCB has done everything as per law and the allegations against it are baseless.