22,431 new cases in the last 24 hours: Govt data
Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:37 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Religious places open in state

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - Religious places open in state | Sachin Haralkar

07 October 2021 09:37 AM IST

Light to moderate spells of rain or thundershowers at isolated places in city & suburbs

07 October 2021 09:37 AM IST

CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Mumba Devi temple as religious places open in state

07 October 2021 09:37 AM IST

Rs 109.25 (up Rs 0.29) & Rs 99.55/ltr (up Rs 0.38) in Mumbai

07 October 2021 09:37 AM IST

Religious places reopen in state today

07 October 2021 08:18 AM IST

Bypolls: BJP wins 22 zilla parishad seats; MVA tally at 46; Cong shines in Panchayat Samitis

The BJP on Wednesday won 22 of the 85 zilla parishad seats across half a dozen Maharashtra districts where bypolls where held, while the Congress bagged 36 of the 144 Panchayat Samiti seats which were on offer under their jurisdiction, according to results announced by the State Election Commission (SEC).

07 October 2021 08:18 AM IST

NCP can go to court, its allegations against NCB are baseless, says Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh

Responding to Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) allegations regarding NCB's raid on Cordelia cruise ship, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh on Wednesday said that that the party could go to court for justice, that the NCB has done everything as per law and the allegations against it are baseless.

07 October 2021 08:18 AM IST

2 killed in Ambernath wall collapse

Two rescued from debris after Ambernath wall collapse incident

07 October 2021 08:18 AM IST

Nawab Malik trying to change narrative at someone's behest by bringing BJP's name, says Fadnavis on cruise party case

Responding to the NCP's leader Nawab Malik allegations on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the cruise party case, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Malik is trying to change the narrative at someone's behest by bringing in the party's name.

(With agency inputs)

