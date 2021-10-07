e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 03:30 AM IST

2 killed in Ambernath wall collapse

Faisal Tandel
Representative | AFP File Photo

Two persons died after a compound wall of a municipal council garden collapsed on Wednesday night in Ambarnath.

The garden is located in front of a gas godown in Mahalaxmi Nagar, Ambernath East.

"Due to heavy rains on Wednesday, the garden protection wall fell on the adjoining house and a few walking pedestrians," said a fire brigade official.

The officials added that two deceased men were identified as Govind Kesarkar, 38, and Pravin Kadam, 30.

"We shifted them to Central hospital in Ulhasnagar. With the help of two JCBs we are trying to remove the debris," said the chief fire official of Ambarnath-Badlapur brigade Bhagwat Sonone.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 03:30 AM IST
