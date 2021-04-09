Mumbai: Latest news update

Maharashtra tops among states with cumulative vaccination; over 93 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine
Migrant labourers leave Mumbai in packed trains fearing lockdown
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, trains at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus were seen packed with migrant workers as they feared an impending lockdown.
Speaking to ANI, a migrant worker who was travelling in an Uttar Pradesh bound train said, "This train will go to Gorakhpur. We're leaving the city because COVID-19 cases are rising here." Taking cognisance of the emerging situation, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam talked to the officials and asked the authorities to allay the fear of the migrants and monitor the COVID-19 situation. He said to the reporters, "Many of them fear that a lockdown will be imposed in the state due to rising COVID cases. However, our state government has no such plans. We do not want businesses or small businessmen to incur losses." "Many of them have not even got themselves tested for COVID-19 and have boarded the train illegally. We are looking into the situation. However, I can assure you that none of them can return back to our state without showing a COVID negative report", he said.
Shortage hits vaccination at 25 Mumbai hospitals: BMC
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, vaccination could not take place at 25 private Mumbai hospitals due to a shortage of doses on Thursday, the city civic body claimed.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a release, said the jabs couldn't be administered at 25 of the 71 approved vaccination centres as the doses had run out of stock at these private facilities.
However, doses were given to eligible beneficiaries at the remaining centres, but the current stock will last only for a day and the civic body is continuously making efforts to procure more shots, the release said.
At present, the civic body has activated 120 COVID-19 vaccination centres, 49 of them run by the Maharashtra government and the BMC, across Mumbai, it said.
The release said 40,000 to 50,000 people are given jabs at these centres everyday.
