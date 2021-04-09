'PM Modi serious and proactive but...': Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar hits out at Centre over COVID-19 vaccine shortage

Amidst the ongoing blame game between Centre and Maharashtra, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said that PM Narendra Modi is serious and proactive about state's issues but it seems that the people under him are not taking this issue with the same seriousness.

Her comment came after the vaccination drive at several centres in the state and Mumbai was affected due to the COVID-19 vaccine shortage.

"There are several vaccination centres that have zero vaccines now and vaccination has stopped there...I have come to know that some 76,000 to 1 Lakh doses are about to reach Mumbai by today but I don't have any official info on this," Pednekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

She also said that they are doing everything possible to combat the COVID-19 situation in a better way and increasing number of beds and other amenities is being done on war footing.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday rejected the Centre's claim that more than five lakh vaccine doses were wasted in the state, the worst hit by COVID-19 in the country.

Tope contested the figure put out by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on vaccine wastage, saying it was not correct.

"Wastage quoted is actually national average wastage percentage. State wastage is lesser than half of the national average wastage percentage," Tope tweeted.

On Thursday, Javadekar had said the Maharashtra government should not play politics over vaccination.

Giving figures, Javadekar had said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses supplied to the state to date was 1,06,19,190.

"Theconsumptionwas 90,53,523 (of which 6% per cent wastage - over 5 lakh), Vaccine in the pipeline - 7,43,280 and dosage available - nearly 23 lakhs," the Union Minister had tweeted.

Maharashtra, reeling under a spurt in COVID-19 cases, has sought more vaccine supplies from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies)