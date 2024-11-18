 Mumbai: ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO’ Makes Threat Call To RBI Customer Care Dept
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO’ Makes Threat Call To RBI Customer Care Dept

Mumbai: ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO’ Makes Threat Call To RBI Customer Care Dept

The central bank’s security personnel lodged a complaint at the MRA Marg police station.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 02:25 AM IST
article-image
RBI | Representative Image

A threat call was received on the Reserve Bank of India’s customer care number around 10am on Saturday.

The central bank’s security personnel lodged a complaint at the MRA Marg police station.

The caller identified himself as the “CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba” and made cryptic statements like “shut down the bank” and “electric cars, rabies” before abruptly hanging up. Taking the matter seriously, the RBI’s security personnel lodged a complaint at the station.

Read Also
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Receives Award For A+ Grade In Central Bank Report Cards 2024 In USA
article-image

While an offence has been registered, police suspect this might be a mischievous act and are currently investigating the source of the call. Police are yet to make an arrest in the case, an official said. Besides the local police, Crime Branch officials are also carrying out a parallel investigation. Police suspect the call to be a hoax as the caller also reportedly sang a song after issuing the threats, sources said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO’ Makes Threat Call To RBI Customer Care Dept
Mumbai: ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO’ Makes Threat Call To RBI Customer Care Dept
Mumbai: Pathare Prabhus Celebrate Culture And Heritage In Lonavala Festival
Mumbai: Pathare Prabhus Celebrate Culture And Heritage In Lonavala Festival
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Parties Make One Last Push For Decisive Battle
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Parties Make One Last Push For Decisive Battle
Mumbai: Bandra Police Arrests Bangladeshi Man For Illegal Re-Entry After Deportation
Mumbai: Bandra Police Arrests Bangladeshi Man For Illegal Re-Entry After Deportation

The police have registered a case against the mobile number user under Sections 351(3), 351(4), 353(1)(E) and 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO’ Makes Threat Call To RBI Customer Care Dept

Mumbai: ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO’ Makes Threat Call To RBI Customer Care Dept

Mumbai: Pathare Prabhus Celebrate Culture And Heritage In Lonavala Festival

Mumbai: Pathare Prabhus Celebrate Culture And Heritage In Lonavala Festival

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Parties Make One Last Push For Decisive Battle

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Parties Make One Last Push For Decisive Battle

Mumbai: Bandra Police Arrests Bangladeshi Man For Illegal Re-Entry After Deportation

Mumbai: Bandra Police Arrests Bangladeshi Man For Illegal Re-Entry After Deportation

Maharashtra: 'Tribals Must Be Prioritised In Land, Resources Matters,' Says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra: 'Tribals Must Be Prioritised In Land, Resources Matters,' Says CM Eknath Shinde