Mumbai: ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO’ Makes Threat Call To RBI Customer Care Dept

RBI | Representative Image

A threat call was received on the Reserve Bank of India’s customer care number around 10am on Saturday.

The central bank’s security personnel lodged a complaint at the MRA Marg police station.

The caller identified himself as the “CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba” and made cryptic statements like “shut down the bank” and “electric cars, rabies” before abruptly hanging up. Taking the matter seriously, the RBI’s security personnel lodged a complaint at the station.

While an offence has been registered, police suspect this might be a mischievous act and are currently investigating the source of the call. Police are yet to make an arrest in the case, an official said. Besides the local police, Crime Branch officials are also carrying out a parallel investigation. Police suspect the call to be a hoax as the caller also reportedly sang a song after issuing the threats, sources said.

The police have registered a case against the mobile number user under Sections 351(3), 351(4), 353(1)(E) and 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.