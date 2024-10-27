RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Receives Award For A+ Grade In Central Bank Report Cards 2024 In USA

Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India | RBI/X

Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on October 26, received an award for an A+ grade in Central Bank Report Cards 2024 for the second consecutive year.

Steering Through Challenges

The award, presented by Global Finance in Washington, D.C., USA, recognised the RBI Governor's excellent performance and effective leadership in steering India's apex bank through complex economic challenges.

In a social media post on X, RBI posted, "Governor @DasShaktikanta received the award for A+ grade in Central Bank Report Cards 2024, for the second consecutive year. Presented by Global Finance at an event held today in Washington, DC, USA." The Central Bank Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of nearly 100 key countries, territories, and districts, as well as the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

Global Finance

Grades are based on an "A+" to "F" scale for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management.

"A" represents an excellent performance, down through "F" for outright failure.

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 193 countries and territories.

Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.

Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services.

