Mumbai l Matunga senior citizen death: House help who married him booked for culpable homicide

The Matunga police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against a house help and her son, in connection with the death of the house owner, who she was also married to. According to the police, Mangala Jadhav, 40, was hired to take care of Yezdiyaar Edelberam, 77, but didn't provide him with proper medical care. She also performed his last rites without informing his daughter and tried to usurp his property at Gataliya Mansion in Dadar Parsi colony.



The police said his daughter, Natasha Aadil Setana, 44, a resident of the Parsi colony in Andheri, gave a written complaint informing them about the incident. “Jadhav was kept to take care of my father. She had married twice but pretended to be a divorcee and married my father without revealing her past,” Setana said in her statement to the police.

“On December 7, Edelberam was feeling unwell and his family doctor suggested that he get hospitalised. But Jadhav and her son Krishna (from her first husband) didn't admit him. The next day they took him to KEM Hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead before arrival. The duo then withheld this information from his daughter and took possession of the gold ornaments, shares, house and cash which they kept at a bank and in lockers. Jadhav also procured a post-mortem report from a private hospital and carried out his last rites at a crematorium as per Hindu customs,” said an officer from the Matunga police station.



A case has been registered under sections 304, 201, 182, 120 (b), 495, 504 and 506 of the Indian penal code.



Police inspector Rahul Gaud of Matunga police station confirmed a case has been registered against Jadhav and her son Krishna. The case is being investigated by police sub-inspector Amol Sawant.



“By not providing proper medical aid, withholding information about his death and performing the last rights it is clear that her intention was to acquire the property of the deceased. We are investigating further and will make arrests accordingly,” said a police officer.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 10:45 PM IST