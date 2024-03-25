Mumbai: Kashimira Police Revert Over ₹10 Lakh Lost To Online Stock Fraud

Kashimira Cops Revert Over ₹10 Lakh Lost To Online Stock Fraud | Representational pic

Mumbai: The move to assign specific duties to some of the personnel at all 17 police stations under its jurisdiction to dedicatedly work towards fighting cyber-frauds and recover lost money at the earliest has started yielding results for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

The Kashimira police managed to make a reversal of more than Rs10 lakh which a 36-year-old techie had lost in an online stock trading scam. After receiving the complaint, a team led by police inspector Rahul Sonawane under the supervision of senior police inspector Rajendra Kamble started investigations and identified the bank accounts in which the ill-gotten wealth had been parked.

After continuous follow-ups with the concerned banks, the cops managed to freeze Rs 10.29 lakh. The amount was reversed to the complainant’s account following orders from the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Thane.

With the latest reversal, the Kashimira police have managed to recover more than Rs.1 crore lost by complainants in various cases of cyber-frauds.

Stressing upon the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), MBVV chief Madhukar Pandey said that people can contact the local police stations or directly approach or call the cyber crime cell on 1930 with an additional option of reporting online frauds through email at www.cybercrime.gov.in.