Mira- Bhayandar: Decks Cleared For Riverfront Development At Chena River In Kashimira

After extended delays, the Sanjay Gandhi National Park Environment Sensitive Area Control Committee finally gave its nod for the proposed riverfront development work along the banks of the Chena river in Kashimira. Conceptualised by local Shiv Sena legislator-Pratap Sarnaik, the project has been conceived on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront which has been developed along the banks of Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad.

MBMC Committee Steps In With Conditional Approval

The tendering process initiated by the civic administration for beautification work had hit a hurdle owing to the delay in procuring the much-needed eco-sensitive clearances from the forest department. Responding positively to the request of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the committee in its recently held meeting unanimously decided to approve the proposed work subject to obtaining necessary permissions for the beautification of the river.

Read Also Mira-Bhayandar: Decks cleared for Kolhapuri dams across Chena river

State Government's Fund Allocation For The Project

Notably, the state government has allocated funds amounting Rs.50 crore for the riverfront development project, of which Rs.5 crore has been disbursed in the first phase.

Chena To Be Tourist Destination

“Apart from promoting Chena as a tourist destination, three major issues including -environmental improvement, social infrastructure and sustainable development will be on the top of the agenda while developing the riverfront. Owing to its centralised location, the place will be conveniently accessible for citizens and tourists not only from the twin-city but even Thane, Mumbai and Vasai-Virar. The footfall of visitors will open new avenues of revenue generation for local villagers and tribal community.” said Pratap Sarnaik.

The Chena River

Nestled in the lap of nature, the Chena river which has a picturesque landscapes and breath-taking views is a peaceful destination away from the hustle-bustle of the city.

Surrounded by towering hills on one side with a creek view on the other, Chena and its surrounding areas has been an ideal shooting spot for the film and tele-serial industry. Landscape gardens, flower parks, riverside benches, pathways, attractive lighting and other recreational facilities will be developed under the project.