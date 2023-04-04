Mira-Bhayandar: After 4 years of delay, Kolhapuri type dam work begins at Chena River in Kashimira

After a prolonged delay of nearly four years, the Kolhapuri Type Dam (better known as KT weirs) project across the Chena River nestled amidst the Ghodbunder hills in Kashimira is finally taking shape.

A weir is a low dam built across a river to control the flow of water. Notably, these weirs across Chene river will be the first independent source of water for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). The bhumi-pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) to begin the construction was held on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik, civic chief Dilip Dhole, city engineer Deepak Khambit and senior officials from the state's water conservation department.

Water source boon for tribal families

“The project will augment existing water supply of the civic body by at least three MLD (million liters per day). But the significant point is that this water source will be a boon for the parched tribal community living in the vicinity. Moreover, the availability of drinking water will deter wild animals from straying out into human habitations.” said Sarnaik.

Unlike the normal check dams, construction of KT weirs are not only more economical and less time consuming, but can store additional amounts of water apart from helping recharge the groundwater table and also work towards restoring the natural ecosystem of the river.

Project beneficial for 3,000 tribal families

The project which carries an estimated price tag of ₹1.62 crore will spell boon for around 3,000 tribal families living in 14 hamlets located on the fringes of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Against the requirement of more than 225 million liters per day (MLD), the Mira-Bhayandar region has an allotted supply of 221 MLD, including 135 MLD from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and 86 MLD from the STEM water supply authority. Owing to leakages, unaccounted supply and theft, the actual supply hovers at an average of 200 MLD.