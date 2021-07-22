Mumbai: Chena bridge in danger: uprooted trees stuck in piers

Intense spells of rain have uprooted several trees in the twin-city of Mira-Bhayandar.

Large trunks of many of these trees have drifted to the overflowing creeks, getting wedged against the piers of the lone bridge in Chena village near Kashimira.

BJP corporator Rohidas Patil said uprooted trees trapped between the piers are obstructing smooth flow of water, and this is bound to cause structural damage to the bridge.

“I have asked civic officials to clear them before it’s too late,” Patil said.

Deputy municipal commissioner, Dr Sambhajji Panpatte said he has directed the fire brigade personnel to remove them at the earliest. However, the trees stuck under the bridge were yet to be cleared at the time of going to press.

Local villagers said the bridge is already in a rickety state and needs a structural audit so that repairs and maintenance work can be initiated soon.