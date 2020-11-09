Mira Bhayandar: MBMC lands in soup! After road row, bridge over eco-sensitive Chene Creek hits hurdle

Already under the judicial scanner for their involvement in illegally constructing a road for the rich under the guise of providing access to the poor, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has stoked another controversy by seeking the general body nod to pave way for the construction of a bridge over the Chene creek in Kashimira which falls under the eco-sensitive zone.

A resolution to this effect has been listed in the agenda of the general body meeting scheduled to be held through video-conferencing on Wednesday (11, November).

This despite the fact that the matter is pending before the Bombay High Court in response to a writ petition (98249/2020) filed by Ramavtar Pathak, Rajesh Singh and Dr. Suresh Yewle.

The petitioners have contended that the civic administration had illegally constructed an 18 meter wide proposed development plan (DP) road to benefit some rich individuals under the guise of providing access to people living in the tribal dominated areas of Patil Pada and Belkari Pada in Chene village.

“The road leads to some other private property, which not only falls in the eco-sensitive area but has also been tagged as a no development zone. Moreover, the road was built even before an approval from the government for the proposal mooted by the MBMC seeking green zone modifications in accordance to section (37) (1) of Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act. And now they want to spend Rs. 30 crore on the bridge, despite a stay order. This is the height of corruption and clear contempt of court.” alleged Dr. Yewle.

“The civic administration shouldn’t have listed the subject which has judicial restraint. There is no question of discussing the subject, in fact we will seek a clarification from the commissioner,” said house leader- Prashant Dalvi.

Adv. Sachin Mhatre has served the civic body a notice intimating about the court contempt proceedings if any action related to the resolution is taken by the general body. “Yes we are receiving the intimation, however the agenda has already been published, it is for the general body to take a call.” said a senior MBMC officer seeking anonymity.