Mumbai: Jumbo Block scheduled for maintenance work on WR's fast line on the night of May 13th/14th

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP Fast line from 23.30 hrs to 03.30 hrs and DOWN Fast line from 00.45 hrs to 04.45 hrs between Vasai Road and Bhayandar station on the intervening night of Saturday & Sunday, i.e. on 13th /14th May, 2023.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Virar and Bhayandar/Borivali stations.

During the block period, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 14th May, 2023.