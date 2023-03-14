 Mumbai: Japanese delegation impressed with MTHL construction work
The Japanese delegation was given a brief presentation on the project's progress by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas.

Dr Tanaka Akihiko, president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which is financing the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) – India's longest sea bridge – visited the construction site on Tuesday. The Japanese delegation was given a brief presentation on the project's progress by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas.

The visitors were also told how the MTHL will be the catalyst of economic growth of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The presentation also included highlights of various issues resolved with regards to rehabilitation and resettlement of project-affected households, land issues, natural calamities, technical challenges like fabrication of H-Barge for erection of the orthotropic steel deck (OSD) for staggered span arrangement, underwater utility lines, long navigational channels, tidal currents, sea traffic etc.

Dr Akihiko expressed their satisfaction towards the efforts taken by the MMRDA for constructing India's engineering marvel and expressed anticipation towards collaborating on large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Varsova-Virar Sea bridge which will also be executed by the MMRDA.

