Mumbai: Iqbal Chahal appointed as BMC administrator as elections delayed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as the administrator to look after the administrative and financial functioning of the civic body, as the term of the elected members came to an end on March 7.

This is the first time in four decades that an administrator has been appointed for Mumbai due to a delay in conducting elections.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:58 PM IST