e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

Mumbai: Iqbal Chahal appointed as BMC administrator as elections delayed

Sanjay Jog
Iqbal Chahal | ANI

Iqbal Chahal | ANI

Advertisement

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as the administrator to look after the administrative and financial functioning of the civic body, as the term of the elected members came to an end on March 7.

This is the first time in four decades that an administrator has been appointed for Mumbai due to a delay in conducting elections.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra govt to soon release women’s policy: CM Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra govt to soon release women’s policy: CM Uddhav Thackeray

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:58 PM IST
Advertisement