Maharashtra govt to soon release women’s policy: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that a comprehensive Maharashtra Women’s Policy will be released soon announcing that the state government stands firmly behind the Department of Women and Child Development for the implementation of a slew of initiatives. ‘’It is our duty to provide facilities to women, to meet their demands,’’ he said at the function organised by the Department of Women and Child Development on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Thackeray virtually participated at the function.

On this occasion, women who have excelled in various fields, were felicitated by the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur, Maharashtra State Women’s Commissioner Chairperson Rupali Chakankar.

Thackeray referred to the Russia-Ukraine war saying that women in Ukraine take to the streets with weapons to defend the country.

‘’In any case women are not inferior, they need to be given a chance. Tara Rani, Rajmata Jijau, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi did wonderful work in their respective fields. They worked one step ahead of men. Going beyond mother and child, women are working in every field along with men,’’ said Thackeray.

CM said the Mumbai Police Commissioner has fixed 8 working hours for women police personnel from today. ‘’During the Corona crisis, women police, Anganwadi workers, health workers, doctors, nurses did a great job in extremely difficult situations. These women have gone to work during the Corona period, leaving their kids at home,’’he added.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:38 PM IST