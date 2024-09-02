Mumbai: Intoxicated Man Sits In Middle Of Road At Lalbaug Junction, Causing BEST Bus To Hit Vehicles & Pedestrians; 1 Dead, 10 Injured | Representational Image

A 40-year-old man was arrested by the Kalachowki police on Sunday night following a major traffic disruption that resulted in a serious accident with nine injuries. Datta Murlidhar Shinde, reportedly intoxicated, was sitting in the middle of the road, leading to a BEST bus crashing into two four-wheelers, one two-wheeler, and injuring ten pedestrians while causing one fatality.

A 28-year-old woman, Nupur Maniar, passed away while receiving treatment at KEM Hospital. She was a resident of Lalbaug and worked for the Income Tax Department.

According to police, Shinde's erratic behavior forced the bus driver, Kamlesh Prajapati (40), to swerve in an attempt to avoid him. Despite Prajapati's efforts, the bus collided with several vehicles and pedestrians on the side of the road.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mohite of the Kalachowki police station reported that all nine injured individuals sustained serious injuries, including fractures, and have been admitted to KEM Hospital for treatment. The incident occurred at Lalbaug Junction around 8:45 p.m.