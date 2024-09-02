 Mumbai: Intoxicated Man Sits In Middle Of Road At Lalbaug Junction, Causing BEST Bus To Hit Vehicles & Pedestrians; 1 Dead, 10 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Intoxicated Man Sits In Middle Of Road At Lalbaug Junction, Causing BEST Bus To Hit Vehicles & Pedestrians; 1 Dead, 10 Injured

Mumbai: Intoxicated Man Sits In Middle Of Road At Lalbaug Junction, Causing BEST Bus To Hit Vehicles & Pedestrians; 1 Dead, 10 Injured

According to police, the intoxicated man's erratic behavior forced the bus driver, Kamlesh Prajapati (40), to swerve in an attempt to avoid him. Despite Prajapati's efforts, the bus collided with several vehicles and pedestrians on the side of the road.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 01:51 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Intoxicated Man Sits In Middle Of Road At Lalbaug Junction, Causing BEST Bus To Hit Vehicles & Pedestrians; 1 Dead, 10 Injured | Representational Image

A 40-year-old man was arrested by the Kalachowki police on Sunday night following a major traffic disruption that resulted in a serious accident with nine injuries. Datta Murlidhar Shinde, reportedly intoxicated, was sitting in the middle of the road, leading to a BEST bus crashing into two four-wheelers, one two-wheeler, and injuring ten pedestrians while causing one fatality.

A 28-year-old woman, Nupur Maniar, passed away while receiving treatment at KEM Hospital. She was a resident of Lalbaug and worked for the Income Tax Department.

Read Also
Chembur Accident: 3 Dead After Toyota Qualis Crashes Into Parked Tanker In Gavanpada
article-image

According to police, Shinde's erratic behavior forced the bus driver, Kamlesh Prajapati (40), to swerve in an attempt to avoid him. Despite Prajapati's efforts, the bus collided with several vehicles and pedestrians on the side of the road.

Read Also
Mumbai: Man Loses ₹10 Lakh Over Promised House In Chembur’s Shell Colony; 4 Booked
article-image

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mohite of the Kalachowki police station reported that all nine injured individuals sustained serious injuries, including fractures, and have been admitted to KEM Hospital for treatment. The incident occurred at Lalbaug Junction around 8:45 p.m.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 16-Yr-Old Environmentalist Revives Half Acre Of Neglected Green Space In Malad

Mumbai: 16-Yr-Old Environmentalist Revives Half Acre Of Neglected Green Space In Malad

₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: MNS Worker Alleges Distribution Of Multiple Cookers To Shiv...

₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: MNS Worker Alleges Distribution Of Multiple Cookers To Shiv...

Mumbai: Intoxicated Man Sits In Middle Of Road At Lalbaug Junction, Causing BEST Bus To Hit Vehicles...

Mumbai: Intoxicated Man Sits In Middle Of Road At Lalbaug Junction, Causing BEST Bus To Hit Vehicles...

Mumbai: Awaaz Foundation Urges Police To Enforce National Green Tribunal's Noise Pollution Rules For...

Mumbai: Awaaz Foundation Urges Police To Enforce National Green Tribunal's Noise Pollution Rules For...

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Imposes Fine Of ₹2 Lakh Cost On Nanded Resident's Plea Against Uddhav...

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Imposes Fine Of ₹2 Lakh Cost On Nanded Resident's Plea Against Uddhav...