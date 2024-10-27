Mumbai: INTACH To Document 'Art And Craft' Hub Of Bhuleshwar-Kalbadevi

A project by the Greater Mumbai chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage will document the arts and the area's craft communities for posterity. | Vijay Gohil

The narrow and winding lanes of Bhuleshwar-Kalbadevi have been a hub for traditional arts and crafts for more than a century. The bazaars lining the streets turn out gold and silver jewellery, zari embroidery, lace, brassware, and other handmade art, pulling generations of shoppers from other parts of the city. As the area undergoes changes, including redevelopment and shifting of trades to new hubs, the bazaars are in danger of disappearing.

Katyayani Agarwal, convenor of INTACH's Mumbai chapter, said, “We feel this is very important as most of the traditional crafts of the area are either being lost, moving out and relocating to new markets as in the case of the silver and goldsmiths who are being moved to Bandra Kurla Complex."

The decline of the bazaars could lead to the loss of the area's cultural fabric, said Agarwal. “The lanes of Bhuleshwar, once echoing with the melodic sounds of tools of craft making, are now being replaced by noise of hawkers selling ‘made in China’ products. We are already late in saving the tradition but not too late,” said Agarwal. “INTACH's documentation will help create awareness of the traditional crafts amongst the locals as well as visitors to the city. We hope it will also become a document to refer to for studies of market and bazaar traditions of Mumbai. This is now imperative.”

INTACH's team for the project includes co-convenors Rajul Dhaimade and Anita Yewale, with Shaila Malik leading the documentation project. The project will be funded by INTACH and involve students from St Xavier's College and other institutions who will document the markets, the artist communities, and the tools of the trade. The project is expected to start in December 2024 and the project will create material for films, brochures, guides, and even a coffee table book.

Bindu Manchanda, Director of the Heritage Community and Crafts Division of INTACH, said that art and craft is the second biggest employer in the country after agriculture. “Artisans came and settled in the area, but the pressure of urbanisation could make these communities disappear. We want to bring to the public domain the history of these communities and their role in creating the city's fabric. They are part of our ecosystem, bringing colour and beauty to our lives,” said Manchanda.

Adil Dholakia, an architect who is part of the team, said they have been mapping the precinct’s built heritage and cultural narrative. “We have been capturing the essence of this vibrant urban landscape where tradition and identity flourish. Having worked in Bhuleshwar over the past year, I have seen firsthand how the community’s crafts have sustained the precinct for decades. Bhuleshwar’s Community-Led Heritage Regeneration project highlights the strength of local artisans in preserving tradition, and the thriving crafts hub,” said Dholakia. “Now with INTACH we will be documenting and listing the crafts and the practitioners of Bhuleshwar.”

The arts and crafts of Bhuleshwar/Kalbadevi

Zardozi embroidery

Mukaish/Mukesh metallic wire embroidery (Badla)

Hand and machine embroidery

Hand, digital, and block painting on textiles

Bandhani/Bandhej (Rai Bandhani)

Applique work and lace

Jadau, Kundan, pearl, and artificial jewelry

Gold, silver, brass, gemstone, and oxidised jewelry

Bangle and lacquer work

Brass and copperware

Garlands and floral decoration for weddings and rituals

Papier-Mâché