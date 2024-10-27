 Mumbai: CR, WR Curbs Platform Ticket Sale At Major Stations To Manage Festive Season Rush; Full List Of Station Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CR, WR Curbs Platform Ticket Sale At Major Stations To Manage Festive Season Rush; Full List Of Station Inside

Mumbai: CR, WR Curbs Platform Ticket Sale At Major Stations To Manage Festive Season Rush; Full List Of Station Inside

By limiting platform access, officials aim to control the rush of people and enhance security measures, ensuring smoother operations and a safer environment for travelers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
According to CR, this step aims to manage crowding on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises. | FPJ

In anticipation of a heavy rush during the forthcoming festive season, Central Railway has imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at select major stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Pune and Nagpur stations.

This decision follows a recent stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus ( WR)  on Sunday , highlighting the risks of overcrowding. By limiting platform access, officials aim to control the rush of people and enhance security measures, ensuring smoother operations and a safer environment for travelers.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway To Operate One Pair Of Additional Unreserved Festival Special Trains Between...
article-image

According to CR, this step aims to manage crowding on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises.  

"The restriction of Sale of Platform Ticket is Effective Immediately until 8th November 2024 during Diwali Festival & Chhath Puja. Senior Citizens and those with medical needs are exempted from these restrictions to ensure ease of travel" said an official.

FPJ Shorts
'Arrest Her': Netizens REACT After CCTV Footage Shows Woman Escaping In BMW After Stealing Flower Pot In Noida; VIDEO Viral
'Arrest Her': Netizens REACT After CCTV Footage Shows Woman Escaping In BMW After Stealing Flower Pot In Noida; VIDEO Viral
Mumbai University Annual Convocation To Be Held On 7th January 2025
Mumbai University Annual Convocation To Be Held On 7th January 2025
Mumbai: CR, WR Curbs Platform Ticket Sale At Major Stations To Manage Festive Season Rush; Full List Of Station Inside
Mumbai: CR, WR Curbs Platform Ticket Sale At Major Stations To Manage Festive Season Rush; Full List Of Station Inside
Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras
Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras

"Passengers are requested to plan accordingly and adhere to the new regulations for a smooth and safe travel experience during the festive period" further added an official of CR.

Similarly, the Western Railway's Mumbai Central division has also temporarily restricted the sale of platform tickets at its nine key stations, including Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vasai, Vapi, Valsad, Udhana, and Surat. This restriction is effective immediately and will remain in place until the end of the festive season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CR, WR Curbs Platform Ticket Sale At Major Stations To Manage Festive Season Rush; Full List...

Mumbai: CR, WR Curbs Platform Ticket Sale At Major Stations To Manage Festive Season Rush; Full List...

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 85 CCTV Cameras, Nab 2 Chain Snatchers Who Robbed 53-Year-Old Woman...

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 85 CCTV Cameras, Nab 2 Chain Snatchers Who Robbed 53-Year-Old Woman...

Mumbai: Central Railway Raids Godan Express, Uncovers Tatkal Ticket Scam Amid Festival Rush

Mumbai: Central Railway Raids Godan Express, Uncovers Tatkal Ticket Scam Amid Festival Rush

Maharashtra: KSC New Town To Catalyse Real Estate Growth In Raigad District

Maharashtra: KSC New Town To Catalyse Real Estate Growth In Raigad District

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Actress Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Gets NCP (Sharad Pawar)...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Actress Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Gets NCP (Sharad Pawar)...