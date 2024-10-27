Mumbai: CR, WR Curbs Platform Ticket Sale At Major Stations To Manage Festive Season Rush; Full List Of Station Inside

According to CR, this step aims to manage crowding on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises. | FPJ

In anticipation of a heavy rush during the forthcoming festive season, Central Railway has imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at select major stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Pune and Nagpur stations.

This decision follows a recent stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus ( WR) on Sunday , highlighting the risks of overcrowding. By limiting platform access, officials aim to control the rush of people and enhance security measures, ensuring smoother operations and a safer environment for travelers.

According to CR, this step aims to manage crowding on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises.

"The restriction of Sale of Platform Ticket is Effective Immediately until 8th November 2024 during Diwali Festival & Chhath Puja. Senior Citizens and those with medical needs are exempted from these restrictions to ensure ease of travel" said an official.

"Passengers are requested to plan accordingly and adhere to the new regulations for a smooth and safe travel experience during the festive period" further added an official of CR.

Similarly, the Western Railway's Mumbai Central division has also temporarily restricted the sale of platform tickets at its nine key stations, including Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vasai, Vapi, Valsad, Udhana, and Surat. This restriction is effective immediately and will remain in place until the end of the festive season.