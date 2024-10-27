 Mumbai: Central Railway To Operate One Pair Of Additional Unreserved Festival Special Trains Between CSMT & Gorakhpur During Diwali/Chhat Puja
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway To Operate One Pair Of Additional Unreserved Festival Special Trains Between CSMT & Gorakhpur During Diwali/Chhat Puja

Mumbai: Central Railway To Operate One Pair Of Additional Unreserved Festival Special Trains Between CSMT & Gorakhpur During Diwali/Chhat Puja

Earlier while boarding a Gorakhpur bound unreserved train at Bandra- terminus 9 people were injured on the morning hours of Sunday. With these services, Central Railway’s total number of train services run/planned for Diwali /Chhat Puja Festivals has gone up to now 583.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
X (@RailwaysBy)

After the stampede at Bandra terminus on Sunday Central Railway announced one pair of additional Unreserved Festival Special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Diwali/Chhat Puja Festivals. Earlier while boarding a Gorakhpur bound unreserved train at Bandra- terminus 9 people were injured on the morning hours of Sunday.

With these services, Central Railway’s total number of train services run/planned for Diwali /Chhat Puja Festivals has gone up to now 583.

Train number 01019 Unreserved special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 2.30 pm on 28th October and arrive inGorakhpur at 11 pm the next day. (1 service)

Read Also
Central Railways' Special Campaign 4.0: Innovative Rail Chaupals Enhance Community Engagement For...
article-image

Train number 01020 Unreserved Special will depart Gorakhpur at 00.45 am on 30th October and arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 10.35 am the next day. (1 service)

FPJ Shorts
Diljit Dosanjh Fans SCAMMED With ₹10K Fake Ticket At Delhi Concert, Call Out Organisers For Black Market Sales (VIDEO)
Diljit Dosanjh Fans SCAMMED With ₹10K Fake Ticket At Delhi Concert, Call Out Organisers For Black Market Sales (VIDEO)
Agra: Taj Mahal Engulfed In Thick Haze, Tourists Complain Of Low Visibility; Visuals Surface
Agra: Taj Mahal Engulfed In Thick Haze, Tourists Complain Of Low Visibility; Visuals Surface
Ratan Tata Felt Noel Needed More Exposure, Experience To Succeed Him As Tata Sons Chairman
Ratan Tata Felt Noel Needed More Exposure, Experience To Succeed Him As Tata Sons Chairman
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates With 4 Names; Total Nominations Rise To 49
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates With 4 Names; Total Nominations Rise To 49

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: 15 Sleeper Class Coaches and 2 Guard cum brake vans *( Sleeper coaches will run as unreserved)*.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Please travel with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Actress Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Gets NCP (Sharad Pawar)...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Actress Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Gets NCP (Sharad Pawar)...

Nita M Ambani Pledges Free Screenings & Treatment To Over 1,00,000 Women & Children From...

Nita M Ambani Pledges Free Screenings & Treatment To Over 1,00,000 Women & Children From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates With 4 Names; Total Nominations Rise...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates With 4 Names; Total Nominations Rise...

Mumbai: Central Railway To Operate One Pair Of Additional Unreserved Festival Special Trains Between...

Mumbai: Central Railway To Operate One Pair Of Additional Unreserved Festival Special Trains Between...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Cracks Widen In Maha Vikas Aghadi As Parties Clash Over...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Cracks Widen In Maha Vikas Aghadi As Parties Clash Over...