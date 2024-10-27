Mumbai: Central Railway To Operate One Pair Of Additional Unreserved Festival Special Trains Between CSMT & Gorakhpur During Diwali/Chhat Puja

X (@RailwaysBy)

After the stampede at Bandra terminus on Sunday Central Railway announced one pair of additional Unreserved Festival Special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Diwali/Chhat Puja Festivals. Earlier while boarding a Gorakhpur bound unreserved train at Bandra- terminus 9 people were injured on the morning hours of Sunday.

With these services, Central Railway’s total number of train services run/planned for Diwali /Chhat Puja Festivals has gone up to now 583.

Train number 01019 Unreserved special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 2.30 pm on 28th October and arrive inGorakhpur at 11 pm the next day. (1 service)

Train number 01020 Unreserved Special will depart Gorakhpur at 00.45 am on 30th October and arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 10.35 am the next day. (1 service)

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: 15 Sleeper Class Coaches and 2 Guard cum brake vans *( Sleeper coaches will run as unreserved)*.

