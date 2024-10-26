Central Railways' Special Campaign 4.0: Innovative Rail Chaupals Enhance Community Engagement For Improved Cleanliness Standards

Rail Chaupal at Byculla station | FPJ

In a concerted push toward achieving higher cleanliness standards, Central Railway has escalated its efforts under Special Campaign 4.0. As part of this initiative, the railway division has launched innovative measures, including the introduction of Rail Chaupals, which aim to foster community engagement and address public grievances directly.

Rail Chaupals serve as open forums where railway officials connect with passengers, local residents, and railway employees to discuss cleanliness standards, highlight ongoing efforts, and gather feedback. Through these interactions, Central Railway aims to create a more inclusive environment where the public plays a vital role in maintaining cleanliness and voicing any concerns they may have.

The campaign has already shown positive results, with visible improvements in cleanliness across various zones. Central Railway has reinforced waste management practices, increased deployment of sanitation workers, and installed additional bins at high-traffic areas. Furthermore, the feedback from Rail Chaupals has led to faster response times for addressing issues such as littering, waste disposal, and overall station hygiene.

A Central Railway spokesperson emphasized that Special Campaign 4.0 and Rail Chaupals align with the broader objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission, aiming to create a sustainable and cleaner railway environment. The campaign will continue to evolve, with more initiatives and community engagement activities planned in the coming months.

Under the campaign, officers and staff from various departments, including those from headquarters offices, actively participated in cleaning and decluttering their respective sections and cabins. Notable examples include the Chief Mechanical Engineer (Planning), who organized files in his office to set an example for his staff, encouraging cleanliness and organization in the workspace. .

At the divisional level, Nagpur Division saw the removal of vegetation near the TRD depot at Parasia and extensive cleaning of track areas to eliminate litter. The staff at Kalaburagi railway station organized a ‘cleanliness rally’, aimed at spreading awareness among the public.

In Bhusawal Division, the Igatpuri running room premises and surrounding drain areas were thoroughly cleaned, removing thick vegetation as part of the special campaign. At Burhanpur station, staff engaged with passengers, educating them on the importance of proper waste segregation. Furthermore, a ‘Rail Chaupal’ was held in the EMU ( suburban train) at ‘Akola’, focusing on raising cleanliness awareness among the passengers and railway staff alike.

To ensure long-term cleanliness, ‘Chief Health Inspectors (CHIs)’ and ‘Commercial Branch (CB) officials’ visited ‘Shivajinagar Railway Colony, where they counselled residents on maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. Additionally, an intensive cleaning drive was conducted at the ‘Manmad health unit’, overseen by the CHIs of Bhusawal Division.

Through these sustained and inclusive efforts, Central Railway continues to foster a culture of cleanliness while actively involving the community in its mission to create a cleaner and healthier railway environment.