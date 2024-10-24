 103 Ticketless Travel Cases & ₹29,165 In Fines Collected: Mumbai's Central Railways Female Ticket Checker Sets New Record During 8-Hour Shift On October 22
Averaging a detection less than every five minutes, Sudha Dwivedi's performance marks the highest single-day achievement for a woman ticket checker in the suburban section of Mumbai division of Central Railways.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 02:48 AM IST
article-image
TC Sudha Dwivedi |

On October 22nd, a remarkable achievement was recorded in the suburban section of Mumbai's Central Railways, as a female ticket checker detected an astounding 103 cases of ticketless travel during her 8-hour shift. Averaging a detection less than every five minutes, her performance marks the highest single-day achievement for a woman ticket checker in the suburban section of Mumbai division of Central Railways.

According to CR, earlier Sudha Dwivedi set a remarkable record on 16th September by processing 94 cases, collecting a total of RS 26,660 in a single day. Just behind her was Sharda Vijay a woman chief ticket inspector of CRs Mumbai division who handled 60 cases amounting to Rs.17,130 on 15th September 2024. On 22nd October 2024, Sudha Dwivedi surpassed her previous achievements, handling an impressive 103 cases and collecting Rs.29,165. The breakdown of this achievement includes 33 cases of First Class without tickets (WT), amounting to Rs.10,715; 27 cases of First Class fare differences, amounting to Rs.7,915; 39 cases in Second Class, totaling Rs.10,145; and 4 UBL( unbooked luggage ) cases, contributing Rs.390.

article-image

According to Sudha she began her day at 6:40 am from Kharghar and wrapped up around 2 pm on 22nd October, with most ticket less cases detected along the Trans Harbour Line between Thane and Panvel. 

"Her diligence and commitment to duty not only reflect her personal dedication but also underscore the crucial role ticket checkers play in maintaining fare compliance and ensuring a smooth travel experience for passengers. The enforcement of ticketing regulations is vital for the financial health of the railways, particularly in a bustling metropolis like Mumbai, where local trains serve millions daily" said an official of CR.

"The Central Railways management expressed pride in her exceptional performance, recognizing it as a significant contribution to enhancing operational efficiency and passenger safety. Such achievements highlight the importance of vigilance and accountability among railway staff, who work tirelessly to uphold standards in public transport" further added official.

