Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 25-Year-Old Labourer To 3 Years Of Imprisonment For Assaulting Ticket Checker At Seawood Station

Mumbai: A sessions court has sentenced a 25-year-old labourer to three years imprisonment for manhandling a ticket checker. While sentencing the man, the court said such offences were against society in general, and such attitudes must be dealt with a stern hand.

About The Incident

Tinku Mohammad Khan, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was caught without a ticket at Seawood Railway Station at 9.30 am on February 18, 2021. It is claimed that when the ticket checker asked Khan for an ID, he produced two cards: the Aadhaar card was in the name of Tinku Mohammed, son of Mohammed Kayyum, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, while the election card mentioned his name as Rinku Mohammed Kayyum, son of Mohammed Kayyum, resident of Thana Chandra, Tehsil Lambhuva, District Sultanpur.

The ticket checker took the accused to a railway police chowki. On the way, the accused started abusing and manhandling him. Constables quickly arrived at the scene and took Khan to the station.

“Considering the nature of the offence, wherein the property of the railway has been misused without a valid ticket, railway pass or a platform ticket, and when inquired by the TC about it, not only the accused manhandled the TC but even dared to use criminal force... thus deterring a public servant from discharging his official duty. In such a case no lenient view is possible considering the age of the accused and use of muscles power,” the court said.