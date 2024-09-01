Mumbai: BMC’s Inaction On Demolition Notice Sparks Outrage In Bhuleshwar As Encroachment Blocks Public Toilet, Poses Health Risks | FPJ/ Rucha Kanolkar

Mumbai: In heart of South Mumbai, is known for its vibrant atmosphere and busy streets. The area is particularly crowded during festivals, with thousands of visitors flocking to the BMC Bhuleshwar Mandai, a prominent jewellery market within the locality. However, this busy marketplace is facing a critical sanitation crisis, with the only public toilet serving the entire area in dire need of maintenance.

The BMC's Swachh Public Toilet in C ward has been managed by a private NGO since its inception 25 years ago, with the BMC owning the land and the NGO handling construction, maintenance, and water bills. NGO claims that they are unable to fulfill their duties due to a significant encroachment of a nearby house gully, which is intended to serve as a vital drainage channel.

The house gully is located at Bhuleshwar Market, Bhoiwada 2nd Lane, where the house gully has been extensively encroached upon. The encroachers have obstructed the gutters, installing tiles and covering the entire area, rendering gutter cleaning impossible. Despite the narrow lane, the encroachers have successfully converted the space into an illegal storage room.

The house gully located at Bhuleshwar Market

BMC's Swachh Public Toilet in C ward

BMC's inaction worsening the sanitation crisis

The house gully located at Bhuleshwar Market

The encroachment, allegedly perpetrated by local politicians

This encroachment, allegedly perpetrated by local politicians, has resulted in a severe accumulation of sewage and waste, posing significant health risks to the community. On February 13, 2023 an order of demolition was issued by C Ward, directing immediately action and demolition within 15 days.

Dheeraj Goel, a representative of the NGO, expressed his frustration and disappointment, stating, “We have had numerous meetings with BMC officials, and the letter of demolition explicitly stated that action must be taken within 15 days, with the structure being demolished. It has been over a year since then, and the encroachment persists. Just last month, I personally visited the ward office and was told that an inquiry was underway, but it seems to be an endless cycle of excuses. The situation is appalling, with the nearby jewelry shops exacerbating the issue. Our toilet's drainage is frequently choked, and water supply is a constant concern. During monsoon season, the area is inundated with water, and the drainage line is completely obstructed by the encroachment.”

He further added, “The encroached house gully has been converted into a storage facility, and we strongly suspect political interference in our complaint. We were told by the Building Factory Assistant Engineer to settle the matter, but we demand immediate action. We also suspect corruption as the BMC is not taking our concerns seriously."

More than a year has passed since a letter demanded the demolition of unauthorized construction. Despite the clear instructions, no action has been taken. Shopkeepers and NGO workers are now demanding immediate action and removal of the structure, highlighting the need for effective governance.