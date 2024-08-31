Mumbai: Enthusiastic Amritmahotsav Celebration Of 'Jan Matacha Kanosa' Features BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Highlighting Role Of Newspaper Writers

Marathi News paper Sammelan 75 years Foundation day event at FPJ office in Mumbai |

Mumbai: Maharashtra's history is deeply intertwined with the powerful influence of newspaper writers, who have consistently shaped public opinion, be it during border struggles or local movements. Even in today’s era, where social media wields significant power, it is the dedicated newspaper writers who continue to uphold the credibility of information.

This was the central message from Bhushan Gagrani, Commissioner and Administrator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), at the Amritmahotsav celebration of the ‘Jan Matacha Kanosa’ convention in Mumbai. The event, organised by Navshakti and The Free Press Journal, commemorated 75 years of the Marathi Vruttapatra Lekhak Sangh, an organization of Marathi Newspaper Writers Union.

The milestone event was marked with great enthusiasm on Saturday at the Navshakti and The Free Press Journal premises. Bhushan Gagrani, the chief guest, underscored the importance of continuing the movement of newspaper writers with unwavering vigor to ensure that the voices of the people are heard across various platforms.

Senior journalist and author Vinay Hardikar graced the event as a special guest, while Ashok Karnani, Managing Director of the Navshakti - Free Press Newspaper Group, was honoured with a special certificate by the association.

Prominent figures in attendance included Navshakti Executive Editor Prakash Sawant, President of the Mumbai Newspaper Writers' Association Ravindra Malusare, Treasurer Atmaram Gaikwad, and a large number of senior writers and readers.

Speaking at the event, Gagrani reflected on the enduring role of newspaper writers in shaping public discourse. He acknowledged that while the landscape of media has evolved, with social media gaining prominence, the credibility and impact of traditional newspaper writers remain unparalleled. "This movement of newspaper writers, who express the thoughts and concerns of the people, must continue with the same passion," he urged.

Gagrani also highlighted the foundational role played by Navshakti and The Free Press Journal in nurturing this movement. Reflecting on his own tenure as part of the Directorate General of Information for the State of Maharashtra, he shared how closely he observed the field of journalism and how, even then, newspapers served as a vital medium for public expression.

He noted, “In old days Social media was in its infancy, and writing letters to newspapers was a key way for citizens to voice their opinions. Many newspapers held strong editorial policies that prioritized reader letters, which were often seen as mirrors of public opinion by the government and administration.”

In today’s scenario, with the absence of elected representatives in many local bodies like Zilla Parishads and Municipal Corporations, the feedback from the public has become scarce. Gagrani remarked that while feedback from political representatives is often politically motivated, letters from newspaper writers provide candid and honest reflections of public sentiment.