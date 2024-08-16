Mumbai: Addition Of 5 New Fire Stations & 7 Sewage Plants In Suburbs, Announces BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani

Bhushan Gagrani | X/BMC

The city will see the addition of five new fire stations, all planned for the suburbs. The construction is already underway for stations at Thakur Village in Kandivali East and LBS Road in Kanjurmarg West. The civic body will soon begin work on three more stations at Juhu Tara Road in Santa Cruz West, Mahul Road in Chembur, and Tilak Nagar, said Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani during his speech on the 77th Independence Day.

Gagrani hosted the flag at a ceremony held at the civic headquarters on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India on Thursday. During his speech, he updated on several civic projects undertaken by the BMC. He announced plans to enhance the Mumbai Fire Brigade’s response to fire emergencies by increasing the number of fire stations. Currently, there are 35 major and 19 smaller fire stations across the city. “A 40-meter tall turntable ladder will soon be procured. Additionally, two fire stations in Kandivali and Kanjur Marg will be completed soon, and work on three more will begin shortly,” he added.

The BMC has received 16,617 complaints about the 'Chief Minister Clean Mumbai' helpline launched last year. Of which, 98% of complaints were resolved in a record time, claimed Gagrani. He shared information on another ambitious project of BMC to upgrade seven sewerage treatment plants (STP) in the city. The STPs will be established at Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Versova, Malad, Ghatkopar, and Bhandup, each with the capacity to treat 2,464 million liters of sewage per day. Approximately 50% of this, equating to 1,233 million litres of sewage, will be treated in three stages with the aim of being reused, as stated by Gagrani.

He further added that the BMC will undertake the construction of a new water treatment plant at the Bhandup complex. Estimated to cost Rs 2,000 crore, this project is designed to replace the existing facility, which is Asia's largest and was built in 1979. While the current plant has a filtration capacity of 1,910 million liters per day (MLD), the new facility will have the capacity to treat 2,000 MLD of water daily.

BMC Plans 70 Hectares of Public Open Spaces and Central Park at Mahalaxmi Race Course

The 10.58-km Coastal Road, extending from Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link, is expected to be completed by December this year, said municipal commissioner. The southern arm from Worli to Marine Drive opened on March 12, the northern arm from Marine Drive to Haji Ali on June 10, and the 3.5 km stretch from Haji Ali to Abdul Gaffer Khan on July 11. The BMC has appointed a consultant and begun the tendering process for developing 70 hectares of public open spaces along the Coastal Road. Additionally, the BMC has acquired a 48-hectare area of the Mahalaxmi Race Course for a Central Park, with the appointment of architects for this project currently underway, said Gagrani.