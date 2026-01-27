Mumbai Infra News: 680-Metre Bandra East Skywalk Linking Court, BKC And WEH Opens After 5 Years | VIDEO

Minister Ashish Shelar inaugurates the 680-metre Bandra East skywalk connecting Bandra Court, BKC and the Western Express Highway | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 27: After nearly five years, the newly constructed skywalk facilitating commuting to and from Bandra Court, Bandra–Kurla Complex (BKC), MHADA, and the District Collector’s Office in Bandra (East) was opened to the public on the occasion of Republic Day on Monday.

The skywalk was inaugurated by Maharashtra’s Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, Ashish Shelar.

During the event, Shelar stated, “As the skywalk is directly connected to the pedestrian bridge of the railway station and provides a safe crossing over the Western Express Highway (WEH), it will offer significant relief to pedestrians.”

He further noted that the skywalk will enhance pedestrian safety in the Bandra (East) area, save commuting time, and help substantially reduce congestion on Anant Kanekar Road.

Shelar also pointed out that the areas around Bandra Railway Station (East), Bandra Court, the MHADA office, and BKC witness heavy pedestrian movement on a daily basis. Due to intense vehicular traffic on the WEH and congestion on Anant Kanekar Road, pedestrians earlier faced difficulties and a heightened risk of accidents while crossing the road. Considering these challenges, he added, the skywalk has been constructed as a safe, convenient, and time-saving facility for pedestrians.

Skywalk features and safety measures

The newly constructed skywalk connecting Bandra Railway Station (East) to Kalanagar Junction on the WEH is 680 metres long and has an average width of 5.40 metres. For easy access from multiple locations, the skywalk is equipped with four staircases.

Additionally, two automated escalators have been installed to ensure smooth pedestrian movement. To enhance safety and surveillance, 14 CCTV cameras have been installed along the skywalk.

“Due to heavy traffic on the WEH, construction work could be carried out only during limited midnight hours. Furthermore, the continuous pedestrian movement on Anant Kanekar Road beneath the skywalk necessitated special precautions during construction. Despite these challenges, including the relocation of utility services, the skywalk was completed within the stipulated timeframe,” said Shelar.

Officials highlight commuter benefits

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects), stated, “The skywalk will prove beneficial for pedestrians commuting between Bandra Railway Station (East) and destinations such as the MHADA office, the WEH, Bandra Court, and offices in the commercial areas of BKC.”

He noted that due to its direct connectivity to the pedestrian bridge of the railway station and the provision of a safe road-crossing facility over the WEH, pedestrians are expected to make extensive use of the skywalk. This, in turn, will significantly reduce congestion on Anant Kanekar Road.

The previous Bandra East skywalk, built in June 2008 and spanning 1.3 km from Bandra Station to Kalanagar, was dismantled in 2021 to make way for the 714 m Kalanagar flyover arm connecting to BKC. The flyover was designed to ease congestion and reduce long waits at the Kalanagar signal for motorists heading towards BKC.

