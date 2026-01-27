 Republic Day 2026: Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha, Indian Army Felicitate 25 Wounded Warriors In Mumbai
Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha, along with the Indian Army, felicitated 25 wounded warriors on the 77th Republic Day at King’s Circle, Mumbai. Lt General D S Kushwah honoured the soldiers with ₹1 lakh each, shawls and mementoes, reaffirming support for armed forces personnel.

K.A. ViswanathanUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
77th Republic Day 2026 celebrations at King’s Circle see Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha and the Indian Army honour 25 wounded warriors | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 27: Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha, jointly with the Indian Army, felicitated 25 wounded warriors on the 77th Republic Day at the Sabha auditorium, King’s Circle. Lt General D.S. Kushwah, General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, felicitated the soldiers and presented each with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, a shawl and other mementoes.

This is an annual event organised jointly by the Sabha and the Indian Army. Mrs Kushwah also joined the felicitation. Seventy-seven students of various institutions sang the National Anthem.

Honouring wounded warriors and martyrs’ families

The Shanmukhananda Sabha every year felicitates wounded Indian Army jawans and martyrs’ families, providing cash, mementoes and support to honour their sacrifices, a tradition fostering civil society’s bond with the armed forces, said Sabha president Dr V. Shankar.

On January 26 each year, the Republic Day celebrations at the Sabha are devoted to the “Wounded Warriors”. Army men incapacitated to various degrees of disability while defending the nation are honoured on the occasion. Similarly, on August 15, Independence Day is devoted to honouring martyrs’ families.

article-image

Programme highlights

The programme began with a Vedic invocation, followed by the National Anthem sung by 77 students of the Sabha’s Sangeetha Vidhyalaya, after which the GOC and the warriors were felicitated.

Sabha president Dr V. Shankar said, “The Sabha has set up a finishing school for Agniveer aspirants at village Apsinge in Satara district at a cost of about Rs 1 crore, and also gave a donation of Rs 10 lakhs to the Paraplegic Unit of the Indian Army at Kirkee and another Rs 10 lakhs to the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune.”

