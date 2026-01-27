 Navi Mumbai News: Raigad Police Arrest 5 For Transformer Copper Theft Across Multiple Areas
Raigad Police arrested five members of a gang involved in stealing copper wires from electrical transformers in Neral, Karjat and Khalapur. Around 450 kg of copper worth Rs 4.05 lakh and a car worth Rs 6 lakh were seized. The accused confessed to multiple similar thefts.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Raigad Police have arrested a gang involved in stealing copper wires from electrical transformers in the Neral, Karjat and Khalapur areas, and seized stolen copper worth Rs 4.05 lakh along with a car worth Rs 6 lakh, taking the total value of recovered property to Rs 10.05 lakh.

Case Registered Under BNS

The accused were arrested in connection with Crime Register No. 05/2026 registered at Neral Police Station under Sections 303(2) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Theft During Night Hours

According to police, the accused committed the theft between midnight on January 13, and 5.30 am on January 14, at Dhamote village in Karjat taluka. The gang allegedly cut power cables connected to a transformer and stole copper wires, also causing damage by spilling transformer oil.

Accused Identified

The arrested accused have been identified as Nasim Nasir Saha (25), Rojan Latif Ali (27), Mohammad Hanif Farooq (24), Ibrahim Jan Mohammad Khan (31), and Jakaullah Mohammad Ibrahim Khan (26), all residents of Mumbra in Thane district.

Police Trap on Highway

A joint team of Neral and Karjat police traced the suspects through technical analysis and intercepted them on the Neral–Karjat–Badlapur road on January 24, while they were moving suspiciously in a white Maruti Suzuki WagonR car. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and to committing similar thefts in December 2025 and January this year, in Neral, Karjat, Khalapur and Khopoli areas.

Linked to Multiple Cases

Their involvement has also been established in multiple cases registered at Karjat and Khalapur police stations.

Police Warn of Disruptions

“Transformer thefts cause serious disruption to power supply and financial losses to the electricity department. The accused have been arrested after technical investigation, and further probe is underway to trace more links in the network,” said Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal.

Property Worth Rs 10.05 Lakh Seized

Police have recovered around 450 kg of stolen copper wires worth Rs 4.05 lakh and the WagonR car used in the crime worth Rs 6 lakh. Further investigation is ongoing under the supervision of senior police officers.

