 Good News For Air Travellers! Over ₹22,000-Crore Metro Line 8 Project From CSMIA To Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Govt Nod | Know Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGood News For Air Travellers! Over ₹22,000-Crore Metro Line 8 Project From CSMIA To Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Govt Nod | Know Details Here

Good News For Air Travellers! Over ₹22,000-Crore Metro Line 8 Project From CSMIA To Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Govt Nod | Know Details Here

Maharashtra’s Cabinet Sub‑Committee, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis, cleared the Metro Line 8 project to link CSMIA and Navi Mumbai International Airport. Costing over Rs 22,000 crore, the 33‑km line will have 20 stations, with a mix of underground and elevated sections. The project is targeted to be completed in the next three years.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In a major relief for air travellers, the Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, January 27, approved the Metro Line 8 project connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) with the newly launched Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). NMIA, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, began commercial operations on December 25.

According to a report by Loksatta.com, the project is set to be built at a cost of over Rs 20,000 crore. The CM has reportedly ordered land acquisition for the metro corridor to be completed in the next six months. For the project, about 30.7 hectares of land acquisition is required, for which the cost is expected to be Rs 388 crore.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Star Air Suspends Services From NMIA A Month After Launch, Airline Says Halt...
article-image

Moreover, the deadline for the project is targeted to be completed in the next three years. For this, the chief minister has also directed officials to ensure that all necessary clearance is obtained before the start of the project. Once operational, this Metro Line 8 corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the two major aviation hubs.

Read Also
NMIA Rejects 'Cartelisation' Allegations, Cites Passenger Experience For Mobile Network Control
article-image

Details of Metro Line 8

FPJ Shorts
'Standing Outside Like Beggars': Netizens Slam ‘Free Breakfast’ Rush Outside Shilpa Shetty’s Ammakai On Republic Day
'Standing Outside Like Beggars': Netizens Slam ‘Free Breakfast’ Rush Outside Shilpa Shetty’s Ammakai On Republic Day
Good News For Air Travellers! Over ₹22,000-Crore Metro Line 8 Project From CSMIA To Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Govt Nod | Know Details Here
Good News For Air Travellers! Over ₹22,000-Crore Metro Line 8 Project From CSMIA To Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Govt Nod | Know Details Here
European Council President Antonio Costa Shows His OCI Card, Flaunts Goan Roots After India & EU Conclude 'Mother Of All Deals'; VIDEO
European Council President Antonio Costa Shows His OCI Card, Flaunts Goan Roots After India & EU Conclude 'Mother Of All Deals'; VIDEO
NIFT 2026 City Intimation Slip Soon At nift.ac.in; Check Details Here
NIFT 2026 City Intimation Slip Soon At nift.ac.in; Check Details Here

According to the report, the total length of the Metro 8 is expected to be about 33 km, which will have 20 stations. Of these, 6 stations will be underground while 14 will be elevated. The underground stations will cover places from CSMIA to Ghatkopar East, while from Ghatkopar West to NMIA, the stations will be elevated, the report added.

Earlier in December 2025, FPJ had reported that in Navi Mumbai, the Metro Line 8 is likely to have eleven stations, including Vashi, Sanpada, Juinagar, Nerul Sector-1, Nerul, Seawoods, Belapur, Sagar Sangam, Targhar/Moha, NMIA West, and NMIA Terminal 2 (inside the airport).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Standing Outside Like Beggars': Netizens Slam ‘Free Breakfast’ Rush Outside Shilpa Shetty’s...
'Standing Outside Like Beggars': Netizens Slam ‘Free Breakfast’ Rush Outside Shilpa Shetty’s...
Good News For Air Travellers! Over ₹22,000-Crore Metro Line 8 Project From CSMIA To Navi Mumbai...
Good News For Air Travellers! Over ₹22,000-Crore Metro Line 8 Project From CSMIA To Navi Mumbai...
Mumbai: Actor Kamaal R Khan Files For Bail At Andheri Court; Lawyer Claims Arrest Was Unjustified
Mumbai: Actor Kamaal R Khan Files For Bail At Andheri Court; Lawyer Claims Arrest Was Unjustified
Tribal Farmers’ March: CPI(M)-AIKS Delegation To Hold Talks With CM Fadnavis & Other Ministers At...
Tribal Farmers’ March: CPI(M)-AIKS Delegation To Hold Talks With CM Fadnavis & Other Ministers At...
'Not A Design Flaw, But...': MMRDA Issues Clarification On Mira-Bhayandar Flyover's Transition From...
'Not A Design Flaw, But...': MMRDA Issues Clarification On Mira-Bhayandar Flyover's Transition From...