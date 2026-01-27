Good News For Air Travellers! Over ₹22,000-Crore Metro Line 8 Project From CSMIA To Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Govt Nod | Know Details Here

Mumbai: In a major relief for air travellers, the Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, January 27, approved the Metro Line 8 project connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) with the newly launched Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). NMIA, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, began commercial operations on December 25.

According to a report by Loksatta.com, the project is set to be built at a cost of over Rs 20,000 crore. The CM has reportedly ordered land acquisition for the metro corridor to be completed in the next six months. For the project, about 30.7 hectares of land acquisition is required, for which the cost is expected to be Rs 388 crore.

Moreover, the deadline for the project is targeted to be completed in the next three years. For this, the chief minister has also directed officials to ensure that all necessary clearance is obtained before the start of the project. Once operational, this Metro Line 8 corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the two major aviation hubs.

Details of Metro Line 8

According to the report, the total length of the Metro 8 is expected to be about 33 km, which will have 20 stations. Of these, 6 stations will be underground while 14 will be elevated. The underground stations will cover places from CSMIA to Ghatkopar East, while from Ghatkopar West to NMIA, the stations will be elevated, the report added.

Earlier in December 2025, FPJ had reported that in Navi Mumbai, the Metro Line 8 is likely to have eleven stations, including Vashi, Sanpada, Juinagar, Nerul Sector-1, Nerul, Seawoods, Belapur, Sagar Sangam, Targhar/Moha, NMIA West, and NMIA Terminal 2 (inside the airport).

