Mumbai: MSRTC Pushes Rapid Expansion Of EV Charging Infrastructure Across Depots

Mumbai: In a significant push towards cleaner and more sustainable public transport, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has begun prioritising the establishment of electric charging infrastructure across its depots and bus stations, following clear directions issued by Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik.

The move comes as MSRTC inducts electric buses into its fleet in a phased manner as part of its broader strategy to reduce air pollution and promote an environmentally friendly transport system. Officials said that the successful operation of electric buses is critically dependent on the availability of reliable and adequate charging infrastructure at depots and operational hubs.

According to MSRTC’s long-term planning, nearly 50 per cent of the corporation’s future bus fleet is expected to comprise electric buses. In view of this, all concerned authorities have been instructed to immediately initiate the conversion of existing depots to make them compatible with electric charging systems and to complete the required infrastructure work without delay.

The statement stresses that charging facilities must be designed in alignment with operational requirements to ensure uninterrupted services. While planning the infrastructure, departments have been directed to factor in future needs, including sufficient power supply capacity, transformer upgrades and the implementation of necessary electrical safety measures. The charging systems must be robust enough to prevent any operational disruptions.

The Transport Minister has also emphasised that while developing fuel and energy infrastructure under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, priority should be given to setting up electric charging stations instead of conventional fuel stations, keeping environmental protection at the forefront.

The initiative, MSRTC said, goes beyond passenger transport and represents a strong step towards the promotion of green energy and the fulfilment of the corporation’s environmental responsibilities.

The directions were issued through an official communication dated January 20, signed by an authorised officer on behalf of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

