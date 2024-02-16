Mumbai: inDrive Apologises After Driver Demands Doctor To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' To Confirm Booking; Promises Action

Online cab aggregator inDrive apologised to renowned Oncologist Dr AK Pathan on Thursday following the Free Press Journal report on driver demanding to chant Jai Shree Ram to confirm booking.

The executives of inDrive mobile app called Dr Pathan to apologise for the cab driver intolerance and insensitivity to other faiths while accepting rides.

“inDrive executives were apologetic and promised to take appropriate action on the errant driver. The cab aggregator also assured that proper training and workshops will be held for drivers and transport partners to be tolerant and respect other faiths,” shared Dr Pathan.

Details of disturbing incident

The senior cancer specialist was shocked to get text messages from a cab driver demanding that Dr Pathan chant Jai Shree Ram to confirm cab bookings. The Oncologist was booking an app based cab service to travel Nashik for weekend to attend a wedding reception when the shocking demand was recieved on his mobile to confirm the booking.

The doctor chose to ignore and not respond to the provocation by the driver and reported the incident to the inDrive support options on the mobile app leading to cancellation of his ride. “It reflects a growing intolerance in society and very crucial for us to promote understanding and acceptance among diverse communities,” explained Dr Pathan.

He had asked the driver in text message for pick up at Haji Ali. The cab driver replied back stating he was a samtani ram bhakt and would confirm pick up only if the doctor was ready to chant jai shri ram.

“Sir Ram Bhakt Sanatani Hu Jay Shree Ram Bolna Padega To Confirm Karu” reads the text message from the driver booked on the inDrive app.

The online transport aggregator inDrive offers city, intra city, freight and courier services claiming to be free from algorithms and manipulation to offer fair price directly to the drivers across 710 cities in 46 countries.

inDrive did not respond to mails for comments.