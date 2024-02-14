Mumbai News: Doctor Asked To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' By Cab Driver To Confirm Booking

Unsplash

In a shocking case, a senior doctor booking an intercity cab online was asked by the cab driver to chant "Jai Shri Ram" if his trip is to be confirmed.

Oncologist Dr AK Pathan was in a rude shock while booking on InDrive app-based cab service for travel to Nashik during the weekend to attend a wedding. He was asked by the driver to chant "Jai Shree Ram" to confirm his booking. The message was in a Whatsapp chat received from the InDrive mobile app.

“I chose to ignore and not respond to the provocation by the driver. It reflects a growing intolerance in society. I did not take the ride. It is crucial for us to promote understanding and acceptance among diverse communities,” explained Dr Pathan.

Dr Pathan had booked an intercity cab of InDrive and got an SMS alert from the driver asking for confirmation.

“I asked him to be picked from Haji Ali in the afternoon and he replied back stating that he was a 'Rambhakt' and would accept bookings only if I agree to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. I have no issues with 'Jai Shree Ram' or any other salutations but it should not be forced,” added the cancer specialist.

“Sir Ram Bhakt Sanatani Hu Jay Shree Ram Bolna Padega To - Confirm Karu” reads the text message from the driver booked on the InDrive app.

The online transport aggregator InDrive offers city, intra-city, freight, and courier services. The online transport aggregator claims to be free from algorithms and manipulation to offer a fair price directly to the drivers.

According to Dr Pathan, the driver canceled the ride when he tried to report the incident on the InDrive app support option.

“We need to build a more inclusive society with dialogue and empathy to prioritize respect and compassion in our interactions,” feels the veteran oncologist.

InDrive did not respond to emails from the FPJ for comments.