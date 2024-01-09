Mumbai: Indian Air Force's Impressive Aerial Display To Take Over City Skyline From January 12 To 14; Know About Airport Closure Here

FPJ

The Indian Air Force will conduct an aerial display in Mumbai from January 12 to 14. Both Mumbai Airport and Juhu Airport will be shut down from 12 pm to 1 pm to make airspace available for IAF fighter aircraft. Civilian airspace in Mumbai will be closed for all commercial flights, including aircraft and helicopters. A Mumbai ATC official confirmed, "No flights will take off or land in Mumbai during the IAF exercise, while offshore helicopter operations from Juhu will remain suspended during the period."

Fostering deeper connection between IAF and local community

The Indian Air Force has organised an aerial display in Mumbai as part of its outreach program in co-ordination with the Government of Maharashtra. The event will take place from January 12 to 14, between 12 pm to 1 pm over Marine Drive. The outreach programme aims to create awareness and foster a deeper connection between the Indian Air Force and the local community. A defence spokesperson said, "The captivating displays and demonstrations will showcase the skills, capabilities, and professionalism of the IAF."

The event will include aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team. Other activities will feature a flypast and low-level aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI, freefall and parachute displays by the 'Akashganga' team, and C-130 aircraft.