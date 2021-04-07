Mumbai: Incidental services for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport & manufacturing process allowed under BreaktheChain curbs

Amid confusion over new restrictions under the BreaktheChain, the Maharashtra government has issued a new set of clarification. Public transport that has been allowed with some conditions also includes incidental services that are essential for the smooth functioning of all modes of public transport. This also includes that required at the airport including handling of cargo and ticketing.

Further, the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation, Assem Gupta said that the manufacturing activities that have been allowed include all incidental activities involved in the manufacturing process and for completion of production cycle, any pre-dispatch certifications, and statutory filing requirements.

"Quarantine Centres that have to be set up for Industries having more than 500 workers to have all basic facilities and in case of such a facility being set up outside the campus of the industry, the affected persons should be moved to the said facility while ensuring that there is no contact with any other person during the transit," said Gupta.

Gupta said that agriculture related services that have been listed as essential also includes all allied activities required to ensure seamless continuity of the agricultural sector including availability of farming input, seeds, fertilisers, equipment's and repairs thereof.

Food which has been listed as an essential service to include chicken, mutton, eggs, fish shops, he added.

Gupta has listed the following activities will be included under essential services. They included SEBI and offices of SEBI recognized market infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations and intermediaries registered with SEBI.

Services needed for restoration/ maintenance of Telecom services.

Supply of Gas.

BMC Order: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal in a order said that the students or candidates who have to attend various exams including the competitive exams are allowed to make necessary movement to attend the exams during the weekend lockdown and their examination hall tickets should be considered valid for the same. They are allowed to be accompanied by one guardian/parent.

All online deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggie are allowed 24 hours on all days in the week. It is clarified that during the weekend lockdown, the take away from hotels in person are not allowed however, home deliveries are allowed.

During weekend lockdown, road side food stalls including fruit stalls are allowed to provide parcels or take away services. No person is allowed to stand there and consume food.

Further, movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house help, nurses and medical attendees providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home is allowed between 7 am to 10 pm on all days.

The eye clinics and optician shops are allowed to remain open within the given time in the order issued by the state government.