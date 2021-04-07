COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC to allow round the clock e-commerce and home delivery of food

Owing to the massive rise in COVID-19 cases, the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai under the orders of Maharashtra government had imposed stricter restrictions which have been bought in to effect from April 5 all over Mumbai and the state. Although, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal today said that he will issue orders for allowing round the clock e-commerce and home delivery of food in Mumbai. Deliveries will be allowed on the weekends too, he said.

Chahal said that orders in the same regards will be issued in the evening.

As per the fresh guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Government on April 4, it said take away orders, parcels and home delivery services to be allowed between 7 AM to 8 PM from Monday to Friday. On weekends only home delivery services shall be allowed between 7 AM to 8 PM and there shall be no visiting any restaurant or bar for ordering purposes or pickup. All personnel belonging to home delivery services to be vaccinated at the earliest as per GOI guidelines. However, in case the person is not vaccinated, he will have to carry a negative RTPCR report which will be valid till 15 days. This rule will be applicable from 10th April, 2021.