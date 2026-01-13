Mumbai In Motion: Youth Celebrate City's Infrastructure Revolution Through Stories & Reels | FPJ

Mumbai: Young Mumbaikars came together to chronicle the city’s changing landscape through stories, reels and posters at the culmination of Mumbai in Motion, a youth-driven social media content creation competition organised in association with the Free Press Journal.

About The Initiative

The initiative, held from January 2-11, aimed to encourage citizens to document their love for Mumbai and highlight how recent infrastructure projects have eased everyday life. The competition saw enthusiastic participation from content creators, students and young professionals. The winner was announced at the Free Press House on January 11. While YouTuber Yatin Kode emerged as the winner, winning the prize money of Rs 1 lakh, Rohit Sonkar and Mohit Pamecha jointly secured the first runner-up position, while Jaideep Kane, an influencer, was declared the second runner-up.

The organiser, Omkar Barde, said that the event, in collaboration with the FPJ, received an overwhelming response, with over 10,000 registrations, prompting a deadline extension. From these, more than 500 reels and posters were shortlisted. Barde said, “The core aim was to make citizens, especially the younger generation, aware of Mumbai’s rapidly evolving infrastructure – be it the Metro, Coastal Road, Atal Setu or local neighbourhood works – that they will use from the very start of their careers.”

Jaideep Kane's Statement

Influencer Jaideep Kane said Mumbai has witnessed a series of transformative infrastructure projects in recent years; from airport expansion and improved international connectivity to major metro corridors such as Lines 7 and 3, which are strengthening north-south mobility.

He said, “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the city continued to push ahead with complex projects, including metro lines and waterways connectivity, reflecting the resilience and determination behind Mumbai’s infrastructure growth.”

Akash Bhavsar's Statement

Another influencer, Akash Bhavsar, who runs the channel Power Train, described the change as deeply personal. “For me, infrastructure change is deeply personal. I come from a lower middleclass background, and my journey has been from travelling in second-class local trains to today being able to drive, use AC locals, metros, escalators and digital ticketing platforms like Mumbai One,” he said.

Bhavsar added, “In just the last 10 years, Mumbai’s infrastructure has transformed not just connectivity, but quality of life, comfort and dignity of travel. Roads that were once potholed two-lane stretches are now concrete corridors; stations now have escalators and seamless intermodal integration. This transformation is not limited to Mumbai alone; it extends across the MMR, towards Pune and Nashik, with expressways, tunnels, metro lines and rail expansions reshaping mobility and economic activity.”

Bhavsar said, “As urban migration accelerates, this region is preparing itself for the future, with the potential to become a single, integrated urban-economic zone. Infrastructure today is not just about movement, it is about enabling growth, inclusivity and long-term urban resilience,” he said.

Satvik Jajoo's Statement

Satvik Jajoo, an infrastructure development influencer, highlighted the expectations of the younger generation. “I am a Mumbaikar, a resident of Malad and the development that is taking place is just the beginning. There is a stark difference between the infrastructure I experienced while studying engineering between 2013 and 2017 and what we see today. The younger generation, which has grown up with the internet, naturally has higher expectations—and rightly so.”

Jajoo said infrastructure should not be limited to roads and metro lines alone; public behaviour and supporting systems must also improve alongside it. He said, “Personally, I am very excited about the Bullet train project, and the completion of East-West metro connectivity is equally important, as commuting on routes like the JVLR remains a challenge. Overall, this is a phase of long-term transformation for Mumbai, and we are witnessing its early stages.” From a student’s perspective, Rhea Khanholkar, a final-year law student, spoke about daily commuting.

“Commuting is a part of my daily life, especially from areas like Chembur to Churchgate, where my college, GLC Mumbai, is located. What was once time-consuming and expensive has now become far more affordable and convenient because of new infrastructure, particularly the Metro and the newly launched Aqua Line. As a Mumbaikar and a member of Gen Z, I feel proud that Mumbai is steadily moving towards becoming a global city, and these changes give students like us confidence in the city’s future.” Influencer Durga Joshi pointed to a broader shift in civic engagement among the youth.

“My own experience made me realise that life in Mumbai extends beyond our immediate neighbourhoods. As I stayed in Dadar, my life was restricted only up to Shivaji Park. Later, when I shifted to Pune, daily commute opened my eyes to the importance of connectivity and urban planning. Improved infrastructure, especially faster intercity travel, has made movement between cities like Pune and Mumbai far more manageable. These changes matter deeply to the youth, who want a city that works better for their future.”

Highlighting sustainability and long-term vision, influencer Raj Saraf said, “Addressing issues such as illegal encroachments will also bring visible relief to traffic congestion. While some people try to mislead the public on environmental concerns, the reality is that projects like the Metro have already reduced carbon emissions by nearly 85,000 tonnes – equivalent to removing around 10,000 cars from the roads.” Saraf said this is sustainable development in action. He added that as young Indians, it is our responsibility to speak up, set the right narrative globally and highlight the transformation taking place in our cities.

“Alongside new metros, better roads and electric buses, there is also a renewed focus on upgrading Mumbai’s lifeline (the local trains) by converting them into AC locals without increasing fares. Such progress is possible only with clear vision and an understanding of ground realities,” he added, As the winners were announced, Mumbai in Motion reinforced how young voices are increasingly shaping the narrative around Mumbai’s growth, blending everyday experiences with a larger vision of the city’s future.

