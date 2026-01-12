'Rasmalai Effect': Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Takes Dig At Maharashtra BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan

X/@rautsanjay61

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday took a dig at Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan for wearing a South Indian–style white lungi during the Mahayuti’s election campaign.

Taking to X, Raut said, "Rasamalai Effect (Anna Malai). Ravindra Chavan showed up at the Mahayuti meeting wearing a South Indian lungi (he said it’s because he got hit on the knee; well then, he could’ve just worn a comfy Marathi langot to cover up freely). What are we supposed to say to these people?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Raj Thackeray Said?

For the unversed, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, while addressing a massive rally at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar on Sunday, launched a sharp political attack on BJP leader K Annamalai, accusing him of questioning Mumbai’s identity and fuelling a larger conspiracy to detach the city from Maharashtra. Thackeray mockingly referred to the BJP leader as ‘Rasmalai’.

What Annamalai Said?

During a poll campaign, speaking to the media, Annamalai said, “Bombay is not Maharashtra’s city; it’s an international city.” He argued that Mumbai requires a “triple-engine government” with a BJP mayor, Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, citing Mumbai’s budget of over Rs 75,000 crore to justify tighter centralised control.