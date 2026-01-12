 'Rasmalai Effect': Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Takes Dig At Maharashtra BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut mocked Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan for wearing a South Indian–style lungi during the Mahayuti campaign. His remarks followed MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s attack on BJP leader K Annamalai, whom he dubbed ‘Rasmalai’, over claims that “Bombay is not Maharashtra’s city” and calls for a “triple-engine government” to govern Mumbai.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday took a dig at Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan for wearing a South Indian–style white lungi during the Mahayuti’s election campaign.

Taking to X, Raut said, "Rasamalai Effect (Anna Malai). Ravindra Chavan showed up at the Mahayuti meeting wearing a South Indian lungi (he said it’s because he got hit on the knee; well then, he could’ve just worn a comfy Marathi langot to cover up freely). What are we supposed to say to these people?"

What Raj Thackeray Said?

For the unversed, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, while addressing a massive rally at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar on Sunday, launched a sharp political attack on BJP leader K Annamalai, accusing him of questioning Mumbai’s identity and fuelling a larger conspiracy to detach the city from Maharashtra. Thackeray mockingly referred to the BJP leader as ‘Rasmalai’.

What Annamalai Said?

During a poll campaign, speaking to the media, Annamalai said, “Bombay is not Maharashtra’s city; it’s an international city.” He argued that Mumbai requires a “triple-engine government” with a BJP mayor, Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, citing Mumbai’s budget of over Rs 75,000 crore to justify tighter centralised control.

